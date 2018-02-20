Menu
GOOD FORM: Rockhampton batsman Lachlan Hartley on his way to 78 in the CQ Championship grand final against Central Highlands on Sunday.
GOOD FORM: Rockhampton batsman Lachlan Hartley on his way to 78 in the CQ Championship grand final against Central Highlands on Sunday.
Rocky makes it nine on the trot in CQ Championship

Pam McKay
by
20th Feb 2018 4:02 PM

CRICKET: Rockhampton's teen spin sensation Logan Whitfield bagged four wickets in his man-of- the- match performance in the CQ Championship grand final.

Rockhampton claimed its ninth consecutive title in the regional rep competition, cruising to a 138-run win over Central Highlands in the decider played at the Rockhampton Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Skipper Aaron Harmsworth said it was an impressive performance.

"We were pretty confident heading into the final,” he said yesterday.

"We had plenty of depth in our batting line-up and we knew our spinners would be hard to face.

"We were happy to win the toss and the plan was to make 250, which we did.”

Rockhampton got off to a great start, and had racked up close to 90 runs before losing its first wicket.

Lachlan Hartley was in blistering form with the bat, top-scoring with 78. Brent Hartley made 42 and Shaun Gilvear 40 as Rockhampton finished on 8-268 from its 50 overs.

Central Highlands' best bowlers were Mike Walker (4-53) and Darcy Hagan (2-38).

In reply, the Central Highlands batsmen struggled to put away the spin of Whitfield and Justin Peacock who worked in tandem to contain the run chase.

Whitfield finished with 4-27, while left-arm quick Kade Horan also proved a handful, taking 3-34.

Rockhampton did some serious damage in the session after the first drinks break, taking four wickets for less than 10 runs.

Central Highlands was all out for 130, with Cameron Keene (36) and Martin Langan (35) the top scorers.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
