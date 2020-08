A BERSERKER man has been charged with multiple offences including assaulting police after officers arrested him in South Gladstone yesterday.

The man, 20, was charged with committing public nuisance, obstructing police officers and two offences of assaulting police after he was arrested on Toolooa St at 10.30am.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man was expected to appear at Gladstone Magistrates Court on September 8.