Rocky man, 20, dies after weeks fighting for life post crash

Scene from a fatal crash on Lakes Creek Road, Rockhampton on September 23.

Scene from a fatal crash on Lakes Creek Road, Rockhampton on September 23. Photo: WIN News

A YOUNG Rockhampton man has died after weeks fighting for his life following a serious crash.

The local was driving along Lakes Creek Rd last month when his vehicle crossed the road and crashed into a tree at Koongal, about 2am.

An image from the scene shows the vehicle down a slight embankment, and the left-hand side wrapped around the tree.

The Queensland Police Service this morning confirmed the man, whose identity is currently unknown, passed away following the September 23 crash.

He was the sole occupant at the time of the crash, and was taken to the Rockhampton Hospital for his life-threatening injuries.

He was soon airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition.

Police are investigating the fatal crash and appeal to anyone who has information or dash-cam footage which may be able to assist.

To help, contact Policelink on 131 444 24 hours per day, report anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit crimestoppersqld.com.au.

The tragic news follows two fatal crashes on Central Queensland roads this week, pushing the Queensland Road toll to 199 for 2017; seven more deaths than this time last year.

A 65-year-old New South Wales died in hospital early this morning from his injuries, sustained in a single-vehicle crash near St Lawrence on Sunday morning.

A 13-year-old boy was killed when a car rolled into Gillinbin Creek, 5km north of Carmila on Sunday.