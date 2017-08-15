30°
Rocky man accused of hunting-knife chase, shooting threats

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 15th Aug 2017 11:18 AM

A MAN is accused of chasing his victim with a 30cm hunting knife into a cabin, threatening to stab him, then chased out by his axe-wielding victim before he turned and threatened to shoot the victim.

Trent John Horton, 26, had been apprehended on an arrest warrant when he appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday accused of five offences.

He was applying for bail when his lawyer, Mark Platt, advised the court which charges Horton would be contesting including a public nuisance and a burglary offence link to a common assault charge from an incident in Tinana in Maryborough.

The court heard Horton was accused of threatening a man with the hunting knife on June 13 at Maryborough.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Shaun Janes said the allegations included Horton chasing the victim inside the cabin with the 30cm hunting knife, threatening to stab him.

He said next, the victim has grabbed an axe and chased Horton out of the cabin.

It is alleged that Horton then threatened to shoot the victim and had gone to grab something out of a bag when others intervened.

The court heard the common assault charge - which Horton is not contesting - is in relation to a witness trying to film the incident inside the motel room.

Horton had also been charged with contravening domestic violence orders not related to this matter.

It was his "significant" criminal history that was so concerning that lead to Magistrate Mark Morrow refusing bail, which included assault occasioning bodily harm, breaches of domestic violence, failing to appear in court and enter premises.

Horton is due to appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 5 for a committal hearing.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
