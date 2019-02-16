Rocky man accused of raping 10-year-old step daughter twice

The court heard the victim told one of her primary school friends in Grade 3 and in Grade 5 about 'having sex with dad and watching sex videos with him'.

A ROCKHAMPTON man who has pleaded guilty to six counts of indecent treatment of his 10-year-old step daughter is defending allegations he also raped her.

The man entered pleas of guilty to six counts of indecent treatment and pleas of not guilty to two counts of rape in the Rockhampton District Court this week.

During his opening statement yesterday, crown prosecutor Will Slack said the jury would hear evidence of the indecent treatment charges as one of the alleged rapes occurred directly after one of the indecent treatment charges.

He said one of the alleged rapes took place on a mattress in the downstairs part of the family home and the other in the shower.

Mr Slack said the victim went downstairs for a drink one Saturday morning.

"She found the defendant with his shorts down, holding his 'rude part' and watching a video on his phone," he said.

Mr Slack said the victim protested about the defendant's actions, but he continued before placing her in his lap and told her to watch the video.

"She said she could feel his rude part," he said.

Mr Slack said the victim was asked by the defendant if she wanted to touch it, which she said no.

He said the defendant had her lie on a mattress and it is alleged this was where he anally raped her.

Mr Slack said the victim told police "it stung like hell and hurt really bad".

The court heard the defendant continued indecent treatment acts that same weekend in January 2018.

Mr Slack said the victim's mother will testify about an incident where she walked into the bathroom to discover the defendant in the shower with her daughter.

The court heard the victim told one of her primary school friends in Grade 3 and in Grade 5 about 'having sex with dad and watching sex videos with him'. The jury was expected to hear that friend's evidence via video recording yesterday.

The jury was also expected to hear evidence from other child witnesses and a school guidance counsellor about the victim telling them of her dad 'humping her' while not wearing clothes and that 'it hurt to pee afterwards'.

The trial continues Monday.