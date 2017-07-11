Rocky man building international gaming empire

SHAWN Mills has built his very own gaming empire from the ground up, right here in Rockhampton.

The CQUni Professional Communication student co-founded the independent game company Infamous Quests.

Directing his company with a business partner in New York State in the US, Shawn has focused on bringing back the classic adventure game.

"I played these landmark Sierra games from the 1980s through to the 1990s so when I started out coding my own adventure games I chose a similar retro pixel style to the Sierra titles," he said.

"Working with a business partner in New York State and contracting in artwork and music, we have self-published one game and had another one published for us."

Branching out from developing games, Shawn recently took up writing a series of features for the online magazine Adventure Gamers.

Shawn has spent hours gathering material for his series for the magazine on the history of Sierra Online. He said he used Skype for interviews with key contacts in the US.

This is often at 3am to work around the time difference.

Shawn's step into the video gaming industry came after trying many different career paths.

He tried his hand in air freight and moved into employment services but eventually decided to open up other career opportunities of his own.

"I signed up with the STEPS preparatory program at CQUniversity to enable me to move into the Bachelor of Professional Communications," he told the Bully.

"My project-based assignment on Sierra is also leading to a pitch for a book deal."