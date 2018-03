A MAN has been taken to hospital this morning after an explosion outside his Rockhampton home.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the Rodger St home in Park Avenue at 6.08am to reports of a man suffering burns to his body.

Initial reports indicated the man sprayed cooking oil on his letterbox and lit it up, causing an explosion and burns to his face and chest.

Crews transported the man to Rockhampton Hospital shortly after.