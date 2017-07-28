27°
Rocky man busted for drink driving in Stockland car park

28th Jul 2017 2:45 PM
Rockhampton Magistrates Court gavel.
Rockhampton Magistrates Court gavel. Contributed

NATHAN Bardoc Campbell learned the hard way that drink driving comes in multiple forms.

On July 9, the Rockhampton man consumed "15-20 drinks between 5pm-11pm” and the next morning got behind the wheel.

Police patrols at Stockland Rockhampton saw Campbell in the driver's seat of a blue Ford Falcon. The keys were in the ignition but the engine was in idle.

He made admissions of driving 20 minutes prior and blew 0.125 when breath-tested.

Campbell pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving at the Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning.

Magistrate Catherine Benson said he must have drunk a "considerable” amount to blow that high the next day.

Campbell was disqualified from driving for seven months and fined $750.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  central queensland drink driving rockhampton rockhampton magistrates court stocklands rockhampton

