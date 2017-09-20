Rocky man caught after brutal 'car attack' on ex-partner

A man was held in custody overnight after an alleged terrifying domestic violence attack in Gracemere.

2PM: AUTHORITIES are verifying information provided to Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning for a man remanded in custody overnight after an incident on Sunday.

Police will conduct checks on an address provided in a bail application.

The matter has been adjourned and will be dealt with in coming days.

INITIAL: A MAN was held in custody overnight after allegedly ramming his ex-partner's car multiple times as she attempted to flee her Gracemere home.

Acting Detective Inspector Luke Peachey said the man attended his ex-partner's home on Sunday about 5.30pm when a heated argument broke out.

Act Det Insp Peachey said the woman got in her car, attempting to leave, when the man allegedly picked up a muffler sitting nearby and threw it at her car's windscreen.

The woman was left with minor injuries after glass from the shattered windscreen hit her face.

Act Det Insp Peachey said the woman still drove off, but had not made it far down the street before the man pursued her.

It is alleged the man then rammed the woman's vehicle multiple times causing "considerable damage" to both cars.

The man fled the scene and police patrolled throughout Sunday night with no luck in finding him.

Act Det Insp Peachey said the man returned to the Gracemere address Tuesday morning, where police arrested him and took him into custody.

He was charged with one count each of breaching a domestic violence order, wilful damage, assault occasioning bodily harm and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The man was held overnight and will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

Act Det Insp Peachey said the situation "quite easily could have been a lot more serious”.

"(It was) very concerning in the fact that the person had tried to remove herself from that situation and he pursued her,” Act Det Insp Peachey said.

He said domestic violence was a "key issue” for authorities in the region.

"We take every report of domestic violence with the utmost seriousness,” he said.

"Anyone who's involved in a situation, if they feel like they can't contact police, should contact support organisations.”