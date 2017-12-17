Menu
Rocky man celebrates 35 years as voice of gardening in Qld

Tom Wyatt celebrated 35 years of gardening talkback at ABC Capricornia last week.
Tom Wyatt celebrated 35 years of gardening talkback at ABC Capricornia last week. Contributed
vanessa jarrett
by

HE IS THE man everyone in Central Queensland and further goes to for their gardening advice.

Tom Wyatt celebrated 35 years of gardening talkback with ABC Capricornia last week.

Mr Wyatt's gardening talkback started in 1982 as a half hour program and at the listeners prompt requests, it was extended to the full hour.

Not just broadcast on the Capricornia airwaves, Mr Wyatt's voice can now be heard every Friday on ABC stations in Bundaberg, Longreach, Mount Isa and Mackay as well.

The 71 year-old Rockhampton man has been involved in presenting the program for nearly half of his life and said he has gotten great satisfaction from helping helping gardeners across the state.

"We keep it very simple, we don't give out any technical information, people like the simple and direct answer, and that is how it has always been," he said.

His popularity has swiftly grown over the three and a half decades.

"It's now become a monster - I travel all over Queensland because of ABC's Gardening Talkback and people invite me to their show and their expo, that's how much it has grown over the years," Mr Wyatt said.

"I like providing a service to the people - because where do they go if the radio show stopped - where would people go for horticultural information?"

Mr Wyatt said his aim is to make gardening easier and simpler for people, and in some ways, the listeners have taught him too.

"It gives me great satisfaction that we can pass on the necessary information, because if we are going to change the lifestyle of people, it is going to happen in the garden," he said.

"All the gardeners have taught me really, all the people who have asked me those questions and the ones I answer - they are all my teachers and I take that all on board."

ABC Capricornia Chief of Staff Chrissy Arthur, said Tom's advice and unique style on air were among the reasons for the program's enduring success.

"It's amazing to watch how he answers the questions live-to-air - he has so much information in his head and seems to know instantly the solution to gardening problems," she said.

"35 years of Gardening Talkback is a tremendous milestone - the program's popularity is a huge credit to Tom," she said.

ABC Gardening Talkback with Tom Wyatt will resume on ABC Capricornia in 2018 when normal programming returns.

Topics:  gardening gardening advice radio rockhampton

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
