24°
News

Man claims rogue fishermen threatened to throw him in Fitzroy

Michelle Gately
| 28th Jun 2017 6:00 AM
Mick Callow says people are fishing too close to the barrage.
Mick Callow says people are fishing too close to the barrage. Allan Reinikka ROK270617abarrage

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SOME people would do anything for the perfect catch.

But Mick Callow (pictured) believes there's a limit on how far people should go in their pursuit of a good day's fishing.

The Rockhampton fisherman said he regularly sees people fishing inside the 400m exclusion zone in place on either side of the Fitzroy River Barrage.

On Saturday, Mr Callow told two men it was prohibited to fish within that area. He said they threatened to throw both him and his phone, which he had used to alert authorities, in the river.

 

This was the final straw for Mr Callow, who said the "fishing community has just about had enough of these people who are blatantly breaking the law".

With new net-free zones aimed at attracting more tourists and recreational fishers, Mick said he believed the problem would only get worse unless something was done.

Mr Callow said signage was inadequate around the barrage for people fishing on land and boaties travelling on the river.

"The signs are all down, or falling down," he said.

"That's not a good thing for tourism."

However, Mr Callow said there was also serious safety concerns when people fished on or close to the barrage.

 

Mick Callow says people are fishing too close to the barrage.
Mick Callow says people are fishing too close to the barrage. Allan Reinikka ROK270617abarrage

Mr Callow said appointing fishing inspectors to Rockhampton, rather than just Gladstone or Yeppoon, would also improve the situation. "I think Rocky should get its fair share of inspectors," he said.

A Fisheries Queensland spokesperson said four Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol (QBFP) officers were based in Yeppoon to also service Rockhampton.

"Over the last two financial years, 15 infringement notices have been issued for fishing within 400 metres of the Fitzroy River Barrage," the spokesperson said.

"This section is closed to fishing and boundaries are defined by advisory signs.

"Signs are not required by regulation in the location but are provided as an advisory service.

"QBFP has inspected the site and will work with the Rockhampton Regional Council to clear subject sites and reinstate signs."

Jason Plumb, Fitzroy River Water manager said there were clear laws in place around fishing in the exclusion zone.

"Council actively works with the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries as well as local police to ensure that those laws are enforced - without going into specifics, council contacted police just last week around reports of fishing in the exclusion zone," he said.

"Council is currently in the process of renewing signage in the area and we would encourage anyone who witnesses people fishing within the exclusion zone to contact fisheries on their 24-hour hotline 1800 017 116 to report illegal behaviour."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  crime fishing fitzroy river fitzroy river barrage

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

A CITY drenched in culture, Brisbane is again flaunting an arts and culture events calendar fit for a queen.

A whisky-lover's blueprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Much loved former Rocky jockey dies at Bendigo Racecourse

Much loved former Rocky jockey dies at Bendigo Racecourse

THE racing community is in mourning after former Queensland jockey Donna Philpot died in a track accident yesterday morning.

Rape threat sends chill down Rocky teen's spine during lone walk home

NAILBITING SCARE: Rockhampton teen Shyanne Hooklyn-Morrell is shaken after a pack of men threatened and chased her as she walked home on Monday night.

Shyanne shares horror ordeal after group of young men targeted her.

Experts to reveal the 'ins and outs' of the South Rocky Flood Levee

Port Curtis landholder Matthew Neale studies the levee plan with Capricornia MP, Michelle Landry, mayor Margaret Strelow and RRC councillors Tony Williams, Drew Wickerson, Neil Fisher and Rose Swadling.

Engineers will lead a community forum for residents to learn more

Community champions: From meat works to helping the disabled, Junior's story

BACK TO WORK: L-R - Ken Tofilau, coach Kim Williams, Chanel Seigafo, Endeavour's Kylie Lloyd, Tony Tumusa, Endeavour's Kelsie Stewart, Junior Kirisome, Capras CEO Dominique McGregoand and John Filipo.

Capras link with Endeavour Foundation

Local Partners

Vital Queensland service needs your help

THEY help 40,000 people by providing more than 140 services. And now they need your help.

Tributes flow after respected Rockhampton woman dies

Social historian Dr Lorna McDonald has died aged 100. Dr McDonald was a respected historian who published 21 books focused on Rockhampton and Central Queensland history. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

She published more than 20 books about the region's history

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Mega guide of events on in CQ this weekend

FAMILY FUN: Archer Park Railway Museum will hold a family fun day on Sunday.

From country shows to food markets, there's something for everyone.

Wonder Woman sequel underway

IT’S MADE $US573 million at the box office so far, so it’s no surprise plans are already underway for a Wonder Woman sequel.

MasterChef: Fish fry feast too much for Ipswich cook

Willowbank native Nicole Stevenson has been eliminated from MasterChef.

NICOLE Stevenson narrowly misses out on MasterChef's Top 10.

Thor on holiday: Chris Hemsworth is here!

If you didn't know who he was - you'd think he was a local

Nintendo set to release the Super NES Classic Edition

Nintendo is releasing a miniature version of their Super NES console

Brad and Sienna spotted ‘holding hands’

Brad Pitt has been spotted at Glastonbury.

ACTORS were seen together at the Glastonbury festival.

Big Brother winner Reggie Bird could end up homeless

BACK in 2003 she won the third season of Big Brother Australia, pocketing $250,000 for her win — but Reggie Bird’s life has been far from easy since then.

The reality star makes a heartbreaking confession

Schapelle Corby's Bali boyfriend 'lonely' now she's free

“I really hope we can see each other again in the future."

SOLID HOME / SOLID RETURNS / SOLID INVESTMENT

240 Talford Street, Allenstown 4700

House 2 1 2 $229,000

With a great tenant in place this two bedroom solid gable home is showing good returns for any astute investor. Conveniently located within walking distance to the...

Freehold for Sale Mechanical Workshop Suit Investor or Owner Operator

72 Richmond Street, Berserker 4701

Commercial Situated behind the Northside Plaza is this long established mechanical workshop on ... $539,000

Situated behind the Northside Plaza is this long established mechanical workshop on a very healthy, 943m2 parcel of land. The workshop boasts approximately 350m2...

THIS HOME INCREDIBLE. 2 BAY SHED + FULLY RENOVATED. 1069m2 ALLOT. $265,500

439 Campbell Street, Depot Hill 4700

House 3 1 4 $265,500 All...

1069m2 Fenced Allotment. Side Access down to the 2 Bay Shed + 3 Metre Awning with electricity, lights, heaps of power points. 15 AMPS OF POWER. Sensor Lights. (...

LOOKING FOR A HUGE QUEENSLANDER TO RENOVATE? INSPECT TODAY.

259 William Street, The Range 4700

House 3 2 2 $379,000

EXPERIENCE LIVING IN A MAGNIFICENT QUEENSLANDER WITH OLD WORLD CHARM. ENJOY THE SALT WATER POOL. FRONT AND BACK DECKS. BEAUTIFUL BREEZES. RESTORE THIS BEAUTIFUL...

Priced for Immediate Sale!

14/26 Birdwood Avenue, Yeppoon 4703

Unit 2 1 1 Offer Over...

Don’t make the mistake of not viewing this prime Pandanus Park unit. Positioned in the centre of town, minutes’ walk to Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre &...

Must Be Sold

373 Browns Lane, Bungundarra 4703

5 1 5 $539,000

Meander past the fruit trees, over the creek, up the graded driveway and be greeted by stunning mountain views that will win your heart. Enjoy the benefits of...

Great Location – Great Price!

117 Pacific Heights Road, Pacific Heights 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Offering spacious and comfortable living in a highly sought after location this modern open plan design with multiple living spaces is a wonderful place for your...

Neat &amp; Complete!

35 Stevenson Street, Barlows Hill 4703

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy Coastal living at an affordable price in this fantastic Barlows Hill property just a few minutes from Farnborough Beach! Sea breezes flow through the home...

A Combination of Style, Quality and Space!

8 Scarborough Street, Lammermoor 4703

House 5 3 3 Offers Over...

This gorgeous Lammermoor home has not compromised on space or style and offers your family the ultimate lifestyle opportunity! Elevated to capture stunning Ocean...

Sleek and Stylish with Ocean Views!

23 Waterview Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 $459,000

This brand-new home on Waterview Drive is eligible for the first home buyers grant and would perfectly suite a young couple looking to buy their first home! With...

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Gateway opens to $3b Coast mega estate

VISION: An artist's impression of the Palmview development 'Harmony' and its linear park.

New road provides link from the past to the future

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Confident first half year for commercial property

SIGNS OF CONFIDENCE: A mixed-use site at 139 Eumundi Rd, Noosaville, was one of the outstanding results achieved in the year.

Sunshine Coast market showing strong signs for next five years

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!