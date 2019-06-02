Menu
Rocky man cops a hefty fine for leaving riffles unsecured

Aden Stokes
by
2nd Jun 2019 5:00 PM
FAILING to secure two rifles saw a Rockhampton man walk away from court with a hefty fine.

Jason Michael Torrisi pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to keep weapons in secure storage in Rockhampton Magistrates Court last Monday.

At 9.39pm on May 10, police went to a home on McMurtrie St, Rockhampton, in relation to another matter.

While there, they were told about two unsecured rifles belonging to Torrisi, one in his ute and the other in a safe downstairs.

Torrisi told police he had taken the rifle in his ute when he went camping earlier that week. Police found a Category A rifle inside an unlocked compartment on the ute tray.

Police then gained access to the gun safe downstairs and found a Category B rifle.

The gun safe was away from the wall and had nothing securing it. It was a small safe that could be easily moved with minimum difficulty.

Torrisi told police he had had not updated his weapons storage address. The weapons were seized.

Torrisi was fined $500 for each of the two offences. No conviction was recorded.

