Rocky man could face jail time for 'horrible' horse attack

SHOCKING FOOTAGE: The moment a 20-year-old man let off a fire extinguisher in the faces of Rockhampton's two well-known Clydesdales, Kenny and Bailey.
Shayla Bulloch
by

A ROCKHAMPTON man charged with animal cruelty could face jail time after an attack on two of the city's iconic horses.

The 20-year-old man handed himself in to Rockhampton Police after he let off a fire extinguisher in the faces of Kenny and Bailey the clydesdales at Quay St on Friday night.

 

Inspector David Peff said the huge social media response from the outraged community persuaded the man to admit to the act on Saturday night.

"We were in the process of investigating the CCTV footage but a fair swathe of social media commentary weighed on his conscience," he said.

 

"The amount of commentary involved shows the community's standard doesn't accept that kind of behaviour."

Insp Peff said it was not known if the man was intoxicated when he did the "deliberate act" and he was unsure of the reasoning behind it.

 

He was charged with two counts of animal cruelty which an RSPCA spokesperson says has a maximum penalty of up to three years in jail and/or $250,000 fine.

The driver of the vehicle was found not to be an "offender" in the attack.

