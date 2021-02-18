Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Hand about to bang gavel on sounding block
Hand about to bang gavel on sounding block
News

Rocky man files $1m lawsuit against Cap Coast business

Vanessa Jarrett
18th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Rockhampton man has begun legal action against a Capricorn Coast business over an alleged workplace injury, suing for almost $1 million.

Aaron Cooke filed the negligence lawsuit with the Rockhampton Supreme Court last month.

The 24 year old was employed as a trades assistant at a heavy mechanical equipment repair and maintenance business in the Emu Park region.

The court documents allege an incident occurred on August 24, 2018.

Mr Cooke claims he was servicing a liquid tanker and the tank slipped and his left shoulder was “wrenched”.

Mr Cooke alleged he suffered immediate pain in his left shoulder, back and neck which led to injuries in his shoulder and spine.

The lawsuit claims a past wage loss since the date of the accident of $123,165 and future wage loss of $496,976.75.

Mr Cooke is suing for a total of $933,397.82.

Swanwick Murray Roche is representing Mr Cooke.

No defence has yet been filed.

emu park rockhampton supreme court swanwick murray roche tmbcourtclaims workplace accident
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Father and son to face off in ‘CQ first' exhibition match

        Premium Content Father and son to face off in ‘CQ first' exhibition match

        Sport Exhibition event ‘valuable opportunity’ for Central Queensland footballers.

        Attempted break-in at The Range

        Premium Content Attempted break-in at The Range

        News Rockhampton police got the call at 2pm

        Change made to Rocky’s junior footy comp

        Premium Content Change made to Rocky’s junior footy comp

        Rugby League Young guns eager for return after 2020 season was cut short.