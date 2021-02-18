Rocky man files $1m lawsuit against Cap Coast business

Hand about to bang gavel on sounding block

A Rockhampton man has begun legal action against a Capricorn Coast business over an alleged workplace injury, suing for almost $1 million.

Aaron Cooke filed the negligence lawsuit with the Rockhampton Supreme Court last month.

The 24 year old was employed as a trades assistant at a heavy mechanical equipment repair and maintenance business in the Emu Park region.

The court documents allege an incident occurred on August 24, 2018.

Mr Cooke claims he was servicing a liquid tanker and the tank slipped and his left shoulder was “wrenched”.

Mr Cooke alleged he suffered immediate pain in his left shoulder, back and neck which led to injuries in his shoulder and spine.

The lawsuit claims a past wage loss since the date of the accident of $123,165 and future wage loss of $496,976.75.

Mr Cooke is suing for a total of $933,397.82.

Swanwick Murray Roche is representing Mr Cooke.

No defence has yet been filed.