Rocky man found after disappearing from home

ALL it took was a brief second for Peter Keys to disappear from his West Rockhampton home.

This morning, Peter's wife, Janice was taking the washing off the line while her husband sat in the sun beside their home's back door.

Former 4RO announcer and university lecturer, Peter was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2012 and had since adjusted to life at home.

The house had also undergone intensive security measures and locking after a break-in two years ago.

"Peter had only just come home from a four-week stay at hospital after a seizure,” Janice said.

"He was outside while I ducked to the toilet and then when I came back out he wasn't around anywhere.

"I was yelling out 'where are you, Peter?' and then I rang the Police Link number.”

When Janice's neighbours heard her calls they came out to assist in finding Peter.

Janice is urging people to get to know their neighbours after they came to her aid.

"My neighbours were out looking down the back and they looked all around the huge block of property there,” Janice said.

"They looked in houses and couldn't find him.

"I had to stay home in case the police came as Peter has a bracelet with an I.D. number on it which connects to Police Link.”

Things were seeming grim when suddenly, a Hillcrest Hospital nurse named Sue, knocked on the door along with Peter, still in his pyjamas and socks.

Sue had found Peter and brought him back down the street when she ran into one of Janice's neighbours who pointed her to Janice's home.

"He has his name on his socks which is what they do in the nursing home,” Janice siad.

"So the lady thought he might have been from the nursing home.

"She found him up near Crescent Lagoon School and he was going towards the highway.

"It was scary... He doesn't know where he is any more and there are a lot of cars that come down there.”

Janice said any longer and he knows what would have happened.

"I gave the lady a hug and thanked her but I didn't get her surname,” she said.

"I'd like to send a big thank-you to her and my neighbours.

"God knows what could have happened.

"It's good to get to know your neighbours.”