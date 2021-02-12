Rocky man found with nearly 450g of cannabis

A man in possession of nearly a pound of cannabis told police he had "a little bit of marijuana".

Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard on Friday police intercepted Mark James Eade, 30, riding his bike at 8.05pm on August 19, 2020.

After asking him if he had anything to declare, police found 448g of cannabis in his possession.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox called Eade's history with drugs "considerable".

Solicitor Lachlan Robertson agreed the cannabis found was not "an insignificant amount", but said Eade had a "tumultuous and upsetting upbringing" and a "genuine amount of remorse".

Magistrate Gary Finger said: "We're not talking here about a small amount of cannabis".

"I don't know what it's going to take to get it through your head," he said to Eade.

"Come back again, you'll be in prison for a long period of time."

Eade pleaded guilty to one count of possessing dangerous drugs and was sentenced to six months in prison, with parole set for April 12.