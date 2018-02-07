Menu
Pregnant woman threatened with machete in Rocky street fight

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by

HE WAS 17-years-old when he armed himself with a baseball bat to chase off someone he saw wave a machete at his then pregnant partner.

John Benlee Ingui, now 18, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Murri Court this morning to one count of public nuisance.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Shaun Janes said police were called to group of people involved in a neighbourhood dispute on the corner of Kirby and Sunner St, Koongal, at 1.30pm on September 10.

He said the people were armed with machetes, baseball bats and fence pailings.

Snr Const Janes said Ingui had been armed with a 1m long baseball bat which he tried to hide over a fence before police arrived.

He told the court one resident in the street told police they were so terrified by the incident, they were too scared to come out of their house.

"He saw someone wave a machete at his pregnant girlfriend," defence lawyer Lauren Townsend said.

She said that's when he armed himself and became involved.

The court heard Ingui's partner had since given birth and their child had medical issues that required regular travel to Brisbane.

"He's only 18," an elder said.

"He's got a lot to learn...He's not afraid to work.... he's settled down since the birth of his child."

Magistrate Cameron Press questioned what Ingui's pregnant partner was doing amid the mob and lectured Ingui on how society did not want people running around streets armed with bats.

He sentenced Ingui to a three-month prison term, to run concurrent with a two-month suspended sentenced handed down on June 23 that was wholly activated and set the parole release date as of today.

Topics:  lauren townsend magistrate cameron press police prosecutor senior constable shaun janes rockhampton murri court tmbcourt

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
