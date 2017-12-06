Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Rocky man in serious condition after explosion

Incident at Rifen Marine.
Incident at Rifen Marine. Allan Reinikka ROK061217aacciden
Shayla Bulloch
by

UPDATE 3pm: A ROCKY man is in a serious condition after a welding explosion this morning.

A spokesperson from Rockhampton Hospital said the man was currently in a serious but stable condition.

He was suffering from second degree facial burns with 30 per cent of his chest also burnt.

UPDATE 10am: A MAN has suffered serious second degree burns to his face after a welding explosion in Rockhampton.

Queensland Ambulance Service report the explosion has burnt 30 per cent of the man's chest as well as the serious facial burns.

Incident at Rifen Marine.
Incident at Rifen Marine. Allan Reinikka ROK061217aacciden

INITAL STORY: AMBULANCES have rushed to the aid of a man with facial and chest burns after a welding explosion in Rockhampton this morning.

The man was reportedly welding an aluminium box attached to the back of a boat at Rifen Boats on Dooley St when an explosion occurred about 9.30am.

Authorities were reportedly unsure whether the premises was safe to enter, but the safety risk was cleared minutes later.

More to come.

Topics:  ambulance breaking burns rockhampton

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
CQ mine contractor gearing up as 'next big boom' awaits

CQ mine contractor gearing up as 'next big boom' awaits

INDUSTRY all-rounder plans to expands local business as all signs point to economic recovery.

PresCare boss reveals plan to help evacuated Rocky residents

Water up to the doorsteps of residents' homes.

CEO says fixing flood problems is top priority

Free under-the-stars Rocky event to unveil mystery gift

BLOCKBUSTER: Jacob Tremblay and Julia Roberts in a scene from the movie Wonder. Supplied by Roadshow Films.

GRAB the picnic rug and popcorn for this completely free movie night

Two teens remanded in custody over Marlborough armed robbery

Police search for armed robbers at Yaamba.

Pair face five charges each

Local Partners