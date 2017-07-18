WATCH: Rocky man Killing It on comedy scene with Scottish gig

Rockhampton comic Mick Neven will perform his stand-up show Killing It at the Edinbugh Fringe Festival this year.

SOME people would rather be six feet under than speak in front of a crowd, never mind trying to make them crack a smile.

Although it's been 14 years since his first stand-up gig, live comedy is still one of the most terrifying things Mick Neven has ever done.

Yet the adrenaline rush and instant gratification from a satisfied audience is worth every nerve-wracking minute before the first laugh comes.

Mick Neven: Rocky stand-up comedian Mick Neven is off to perform at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and is doing a one-off preview show at the Heritage Hotel on Wednesday night 19 July.

The Rockhampton comic is getting set to take his gig to a global audience, jetting off to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

It will be the second time Mick has spent the month in Scotland, among some of the world's biggest names in comedy.

It's a huge step from his first stand-up experience, an open mic night at a Gold Coast club.

"It was just an open mic competition and it was a $3000 first prize," he said.

"I thought 'I've been watching a lot of this, I know what to do' and so I entered it and I came third and won $200 and I just kept doing it."

Despite gaining experience and confidence, the fear hasn't waned.

"It was horrifying, the first time I ever did it. I was shaking and nervous and felt like vomiting," he said.

"I still get nervous. I just powered through, I practised, learnt my jokes and just punched them out. It was a pretty intense experience."

MAKE 'EM LAUGH: Rockhampton comic Mick Neven will perform his stand-up show Killing It at the Edinbugh Fringe Festival this year. Madelyn Holmes Photographics

But the pay-off is worth the nerves, with an instant reaction from the audience.

"On a live comedy stage, you create something with people when you do a really great show," Mick said.

Mick's Edinburgh show, Killing It, is based on the idea of killing those fears, dumb ideas and the voice in your head telling you 'don't say that'.

It's a collection of the work he's performed over the past year at the Perth and Adelaide Fringe Festivals and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, as well as his opening show for Chris Rock in Melbourne.

The Scottish event is one of the biggest in the world, with gigs ranging from a few dozen people to 1200 seat theatres.

"It's almost like a Christmas party every night for comedians and performers because you do meet with and perform with so many different people from all around the world," Mick said.

"Everyone goes to Edinburgh so you're just constantly bumping into friends and people you've worked with.

"Everyone says 'come and have a pint'."

The challenge Mick faces in exporting his comedy is making sure our Aussie phrases, like bogan or brekky, aren't lost on British audiences.

Mick said he usually calls on British friends early on to make sure the show is slightly filtered for his international audience.

He also wanted to test out the show on local audiences before he leave Australia and will Wednesday perform Killing It free at the Heritage Hotel.

Killing It