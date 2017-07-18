27°
News

WATCH: Rocky man Killing It on comedy scene with Scottish gig

Michelle Gately
| 18th Jul 2017 2:54 PM
Rockhampton comic Mick Neven will perform his stand-up show Killing It at the Edinbugh Fringe Festival this year.
Rockhampton comic Mick Neven will perform his stand-up show Killing It at the Edinbugh Fringe Festival this year. Madelyn Holmes Photographics

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SOME people would rather be six feet under than speak in front of a crowd, never mind trying to make them crack a smile.

Although it's been 14 years since his first stand-up gig, live comedy is still one of the most terrifying things Mick Neven has ever done.

Yet the adrenaline rush and instant gratification from a satisfied audience is worth every nerve-wracking minute before the first laugh comes.

 

The Rockhampton comic is getting set to take his gig to a global audience, jetting off to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

It will be the second time Mick has spent the month in Scotland, among some of the world's biggest names in comedy.

It's a huge step from his first stand-up experience, an open mic night at a Gold Coast club.

"It was just an open mic competition and it was a $3000 first prize," he said.

"I thought 'I've been watching a lot of this, I know what to do' and so I entered it and I came third and won $200 and I just kept doing it."

Despite gaining experience and confidence, the fear hasn't waned.

"It was horrifying, the first time I ever did it. I was shaking and nervous and felt like vomiting," he said.

"I still get nervous. I just powered through, I practised, learnt my jokes and just punched them out. It was a pretty intense experience."

 

MAKE &#39;EM LAUGH: Rockhampton comic Mick Neven will perform his stand-up show Killing It at the Edinbugh Fringe Festival this year.
MAKE 'EM LAUGH: Rockhampton comic Mick Neven will perform his stand-up show Killing It at the Edinbugh Fringe Festival this year. Madelyn Holmes Photographics

But the pay-off is worth the nerves, with an instant reaction from the audience.

"On a live comedy stage, you create something with people when you do a really great show," Mick said.

Mick's Edinburgh show, Killing It, is based on the idea of killing those fears, dumb ideas and the voice in your head telling you 'don't say that'.

It's a collection of the work he's performed over the past year at the Perth and Adelaide Fringe Festivals and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, as well as his opening show for Chris Rock in Melbourne.

The Scottish event is one of the biggest in the world, with gigs ranging from a few dozen people to 1200 seat theatres.

"It's almost like a Christmas party every night for comedians and performers because you do meet with and perform with so many different people from all around the world," Mick said.

"Everyone goes to Edinburgh so you're just constantly bumping into friends and people you've worked with.

"Everyone says 'come and have a pint'."

The challenge Mick faces in exporting his comedy is making sure our Aussie phrases, like bogan or brekky, aren't lost on British audiences.

Mick said he usually calls on British friends early on to make sure the show is slightly filtered for his international audience.

He also wanted to test out the show on local audiences before he leave Australia and will Wednesday perform Killing It free at the Heritage Hotel.

Killing It

  • Watch Mick perform live tonight at The Heritage Hotel from 7.30pm
  • He'll be joined by some other Rocky comics
  • Free, no bookings required
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  comedian comedy comedy festival edinburgh edinburgh fringe festival rockhampton stand up comedy

Stabbing shock: Rocky victim saw his breakfast spill from wounds

Stabbing shock: Rocky victim saw his breakfast spill from...

'I stood back, looked down and realised I was bleeding, I looked up at him and he's sort of changed': Stab victim's evidence as accused fronts murder trial day...

  • News

  • 18th Jul 2017 2:27 PM

JOBS: 50 positions to apply for in Rocky right now

Barista generic.

Looking for a job? We've got you covered.

Jobs in jeopardy as McAleese reincarnate goes under

TROUBLED PAST: News of the Australian Road Express brings back memories of McAleese.

Australian Road Express and Rivet Mining East go into administration

'Bo is gone': Mum's heartbreak as Clermont man dies

22-year-old Clermont man Bo Oliffe was involved in a serious crash in June.

CLERMONT man Bo Oliffe has died this morning.

Local Partners

CQ town missing out on free and cheap airfares

The new airline was supposed to be taking off on Monday

Rocky resort reveals $10 million expansion plan

Builder Brad Ganter of Mikasa Developments and Brad Korte at Korte's Resort in Parkhurst where they are exapanding the site to include a 400 seat function venue.

The next stage will take their investment up to $30 million total

Laneways come alive as crowds enjoy perfect festival weather

Daniele Constance organised the Suitcase Rummage for Rockhampton River Festival.

There are still plenty of events to check out this weekend

UPDATE: Exact route of Globemasters CQ flyover revealed

RAAF C-17A Globemasters doing a fly over.

Update on Globemasters' flightpath across Rocky region, about 1.10pm

Bunnings to open in coming months, hiring 180 staff

Bunnings has announced it will bring a warehouse to the Lockyer Valley.

Work on the $43 million Bunnings Warehouse is progressing as planned

‘Simple’ maths quiz one in 1000 can solve

Can you find two answers to this ‘simple’ maths question? Only one in 1,000 people are smart enough

The Finding Nemo plothole that's hard to explain to kids

So here's the thing...

Things in the real-life ocean are a little more fishy...

Game of Thrones a record breaker for Foxtel

Game of Thrones a big hit with Foxtel viewers.

Despite tech glitches more than 800,000 watch Season 7 premiere

Russell Crowe picks up pies and sangas on Casino roadtrip

LOOK WHO WAS IN TOWN: Council staff Lena Ma got a selfie when Russell Crowe was in Casino last week.

Star selfies hit Casino when Russell Crowe stops in town

Love Your Sister's Connie Johnson 'actively dying'

Actor Samuel Johnson and his sister Connie Johnson, who has breast cancer. Source: Supplied

'She’s been colouring in to keep the nasty thoughts at bay!'

Sex cult: Claims R&B star holds women against their will

R&B singer R. Kelly

He is also accused of filming the sexual encounters, reports say.

The Game of Thrones scene fans can't stomach

One scene was too much for some Game of Thrones fans

Capricorn Coast Restaurant and Function Facility with Residence and Spectacular Views

580 Tanby Rd, Taroomball 4703

Commercial FREEHOLD FOR SALE Set on 7 Acres, featuring a stunning landscape of ... Offers to...

FREEHOLD FOR SALE Set on 7 Acres, featuring a stunning landscape of lawns, dam, beautifully kept gardens of mainly native plants and views to the Yeppoon coastal...

This one Packs a Punch!

6 Eros Avenue, Barlows Hill 4703

House 3 2 1 Offers Over...

This very solid home in Barlows Hill presents a spacious open plan design sitting in a quiet street. Offering low-maintenance living and featuring a separate...

Lot 4 Bushpea Court, Forest Park

16 (Lot 4) Bushpea Court, Norman Gardens 4701

Residential Land Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens ... $166,900

Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens is Lot 4, a well-proportioned 703m2 home site ready for you to build your dream home on now.

Capricorn Coast Restaurant and Function Facility with Residence and Spectacular Views

580 Tanby Rd, Taroomball 4703

House 3 1 Offers to...

FREEHOLD FOR SALE Set on 7 Acres, featuring a stunning landscape of lawns, dam, beautifully kept gardens of mainly native plants and views to the Yeppoon coastal...

Owners circumstances have changed, this property must sell!

58 Auton and Johnson Road, The Caves 4702

House 2 1 4 Auction Onsite...

The owners circumstances have changed, this property must sell, instructions are to hand over the keys now!! This home offers you a once in a life time opportunity...

Stunning, Ultra Modern, Luxury Living With Huge Shed On 923m2 -Forest Park Estate

89 Bramble Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 3 $585,000

Amazing in Design, Brilliant in Presentation and Sensational in its Ambience, this is THE Ultimate Property for YOUR Family-a Stunning Home PLUS Huge Shed - 9m x...

Prestigious Family Home, Luxury Lifestyle

17 Constantia Crescent, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 4 $749,000

This beautifully presented home is a stand out above the rest. Be amazed with the delightful finishes throughout which compliments this home stunningly. The home...

SPACIOUS HOME IN PRIME WEST ROCKY

3 Heilbronn Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $233,000

604m2 in QUIET cul-de-sac with PERFECT Neighbours. Imagine your Family safe and sound at this NEW address! - With plentiful storage, BIG lock up downstairs area +...

LIFESTYLE WITHOUT MAINTENANCE

21 Belbowrie Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $457,500

Exceptionally located in the highly sought after Forest Park Estate. This home is VALUE! Check it OUT! - Possibly the BEST value in Forest Park, low maintenance...

FRENCHVILLE FRENCHVILLE FRENCHVILLE

308 Thozet Road, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 4 $287,000

Present owner loves this property tucked away in Frenchville. Although on a handy street it’s an easy lifestyle. - Positioned well and close to schools and...

Start-up business blooms in riverside outlet

Sunflower Florist opens new premises at Mooloolaba for local wares

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town