Why this Rocky man has remained loyal to local business

PETER Widt is a rarity in the workforce.

The Rocky worker celebrated 40 years in the business yesterday at Rimrock Agency and is planning on furthering his career into the future.

"It's a scary world out there trying to find a job now," he said.

Former Rimrock managing director Kevin Hogan employed Peter on the fifth of September, forty years ago, as a trainee shop assistant earning $63 a week.

Kevin says after 40 years of employment, Peter has become more like a family member than an employee.

The Rimrock team (L-R) Kevin Hogan, Peter Widt, Renae Baker and Brendan Baker. Aden Stokes

"As a 16 year old he was a bit wild to start off with, but we have a great relationship with Peter over these years and that's developed, not only through work, but also into a family relationship so we've become quite close," he said.

"Peter has been a very loyal employee, he's always at work well before time, he always thinks of the company first and we are very proud to have Peter here for that length of time."

Since he was a young boy, Peter never wanted fame and glory, he always wanted a stable job and to become a well-respected member of society.

Forty years down the track, it is safe to say he has achieved his goal and has no plans of retiring any time soon.

"I was 16 years old when I first started," he said.

"I was looking for work and commonwealth services suggested I look for spare parts work and that's what came up.

"This is the only job I have ever worked and the only job I will ever have."

Peter has stayed with the business for four decades, not because he is a chainsaw enthusiast, but because it is a locally-owned business run by people he loves for customers he loves.

"After 40 years, I would say I have become part of the family, they put up with me," he said.

"Serving the public, the good people who walk through the door is always the highlight of my day.

"For me it's not about the machines and chainsaws, it's about working with the people and servicing the customers, that is the main reason I do this job."