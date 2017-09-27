Rocky man named in Italy's train-on squad for World Cup

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton's Gavin Hiscox has been named in Italy's train-on squad for the Rugby League World Cup.

The 54-man squad, which will be reduced to 24 players before October 13, is drawn from players in Australia, England and France, as well as the domestic Italian competition.

Hiscox, who was co-captain of the CQ Capras this year, has represented Italy three times before and qualifies for Italy through his mother's heritage.

He is joined in the squad by NRL stars James Tedesco, Paul Vaughan, Nathan Brown, Aidan Guerra, Daniel Alvaro and Josh Aloiai.

Tedesco (Wests Tigers) and Vaughan (St George Illawarra are also under consideration for Australia but have pledged their allegiances to Italy if not chosen by the Kangaroos.

Others named by Italy coach Cameron Ciraldo include Penrith NSW Cup fullback Mason Cerruto, who will line-up for the Panthers in Sunday's Interstate Challenge against the PNG Hunters, which will be played before the NRL grand final.

The squad features eight Queensland Cup players - Hiscox, Colin Wilkie, Joel Riethmuller, Ryan Ghietti, Justin Castellaro and Jack Campagnolo (Northern Pride), Kieran Quabba (Townsville Blackhawks) and Matt Parata (Souths Logan Magpies).

Of the 19 Italy-based players, the one most likely to be in the final squad for the World Cup is dual code international Mirco Bergamasco, who played 89 rugby union Tests, including three Rugby World Cups.

Italy begin their World Cup campaign against Ireland in Cairns on October 29 before meeting USA in Townsville on November 5 and Fiji in Canberra on November 10.

