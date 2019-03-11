Rocky man on a mission to improve the hearing of locals

I HEAR YOU: Emerald audiologist Eden Delamain says his profession is a highly needed service.

A ROCKHAMPTON audiologist is on a mission to improve the hearing of local residents.

Eden Delamain, 28, who travels to Emerald for work every fortnight, says audiology is a fusion of his interests.

"I've always been a science guy, enjoyed technology and wanted to help people,” he said.

Mr Delamain studied at the University of Queensland in Brisbane, completing a Bachelor of Health Sciences degree before undergoing his Masters of Audiology studies. He studied for five years with an additional intern year.

He said he was passionate about improving the hearing of local residents because one-in-six Australians suffered from some degree of hearing loss.

"Audiologists provide a highly needed service within the community,” he said.

"This number is expected to increase to one-in-four by 2050.”

According to The Economic Impact and Cost of Hearing Loss in Australia report, there are 2392 people in Emerald with undiagnosed hearing loss.

Since opening Specsavers Audiology in Emerald three months ago, MrDelamain said the team had checked over 400 residents' hearing.

"It's been great to offer excellent value hearing solutions in Emerald without customers having to make the big trip to Rockhampton,” he said.

As well as having your hearing checked routinely every two years, MrDelamain said there were ways to ensure we are preserving our hearing.

"Many people don't realise the amount of noise it takes to harm hearing,” he said.

"Sounds above 85 decibels can be damaging to your ears over a prolonged period of time, and it's advised to protect your ears if you're constantly around these.

"If you work in loud places, protect your hearing to ensure you don't set yourself up for hearing difficulties in the future.

"Also, attending loud festivals and streaming music loudly through headphones is a common trend, but if it's too loud it can be damaging to your hearing health. If someone else can hear music through your headphones, the volume is too loud.

"If you work in a noisy place, listen to loud music for long periods of time or have noticed any changes to your hearing, the best thing to do is book in a free 15-minute hearing check.”

He said using cotton buds to clean your ears was the most common misconception about ear health.

"Using cotton buds in your ears is extremely dangerous as attempting to clean wax with them will only push the wax further into the ear,” he said.

"This can lead to hearing loss or even a damaged ear canal or eardrum.

"If it's smaller than your elbow, don't put it in your ear unless directed by a professional.”

He also wanted to remind people that looking after ears included the outer area too.

"Forgetting to put sunblock on your ears is possibly one of the biggest oversights for most Australians and is highly important in our harsh conditions with strong UV rays,” he said.

"Your ears are as easily exposed and susceptible to sunburn and the development of cancerous lesions as any other part of your body.”

Mr Delamain's final advice to local residents was to have their hearing tested every two years, particularly for those over the age of 40.

"In Australia, it is estimated that just over 20 per cent of the adult population has hearing loss and this number grows to 50 per cent for those over 65 years of age,” he said.

"Hearing loss is a gradual thing - it can happen over several years and at first most people don't notice that they are missing out on certain sounds and words.”

