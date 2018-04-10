Rocky man part of 'breathtaking' Comm Games performance

HE FIRST began to learn to play the didgeridoo on his mum's vacuum cleaner when he was five years old.

Now at the age of 25, Rockhampton man Benjamyn Willson is still reeling from playing in front of 35,000 people last week.

Ben was part of a 110 man Bulabula Yarga Didgeridoo Orchestra who played in the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games.

"Every hair on my body was standing up, being in that arena with Christina Anu and all the other amazing people,” he said.

"Words can't describe it, I had goosebumps for ages and just rode the wave all night. It was breathtaking.”

Ben on national television playing the didgeridoo. Contributed

After seeing a call-out for players on Facebook, Ben enthusiastically sent in a one minute video of himself playing the indigenous instrument to the organisers, the Yugembah Muesum.

Soon after, he received contact saying he was accepted and started rehearsals about a month beforehand at the Gold Coast.

"We got to see everything everything being put together from the games,” he said.

All the stars aligned for Ben to partake in the ceremony with his bosses at Hertz transferring him to their Coolangatta office for the month and his mum and step-dad living there for easy accommodation.

"Everything just fell into place,” he said.

WORLD STAGE: The group of 110 males who played in the Didgeridoo orchestra at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony. Contributed

Ben took part in weekly rehearsals with other Indigenous players from all over Australia.

"They were quite length rehearsals, for the show to be what it was you had to work for it,” he said.

"I got to find myself and my indigenous culture a lot, you hear about background, their stories, it was just inspiring.

"I made friendships that will last forever.”

Ben was taught to play the didgeridoo by his older cousin, Chris Appleton.

"When I first started, I started practising on my mum's old vacuum cleaner, old pvc pipe, wrapping paper cylinder, whatever I could get my hands on,” he said.

Having lived in Rocky for the last six years, Ben is a passionate Indigenous man and is proud to be sharing his culture with others.

"Not just for Indigenous, it is one of the oldest wood instruments in the world,” he said..

"A lot of people don't understand how big and how important our culture is, it was just amazing to put that on show.”