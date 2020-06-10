Menu
Cocaine was among items seized during a string of police raids in Rockhampton
DRUG BUST: Cocaine seized in major Rockhampton raids

Jack Evans
10th Jun 2020 3:38 PM
Rockhampton Criminal Investigation Branch detectives recently carried out a number of search warrants at Crick Street, Kawana and Burnett Street, Berserker, in yielding good results in relation to an ongoing drug investigation.

It is alleged that as a result of the investigation, a significant amount of dangerous drugs were discovered along with an amount of cash, drug utensils and restricted weapons.

Among those was a large bag of cocaine.

As a result police arrested and charged a 31-year-old Rockhampton man.

He has been charged with numerous offences including possession of dangerous drugs and utensils, possession of property used in a crime and proceeds of a drug offence, a weapons act offence and possessing tainted property.

The man will reappear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on August 14.

queensland police servce
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

