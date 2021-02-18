Rocky man points out poorly-signed road in court

A Rockhampton man used his appearance in court to make a point about poorly-signed roads.

Before pleading guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to disobeying the speed limit, Grant Russell Christoff asked if he could make a statement.

"All I want to say is there's two signs out on that road that I was booked on," he said.

"There's 5.3 metres between both.

"Main Roads need to go out there and have a look."

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale suggested he send an email to that department.

She also raised that she knew Christoff from several years ago.

"I haven't needed landscaping or anything like that since … it's been two or three decades," she said.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said he trusted Ms Beckinsale's impartiality.

The court then heard that Christoff drove 84km/h in a 60km/h zone on the Old Capricorn Highway in Gracemere on August 26 last year.

He told police at the time that "the device must have been wrong".

"That's f--king out for sure," he said.

Christoff was fined the same sum as the original infringement, $444.