Man rams cop cars to escape police in stolen Audi

Audi has announced the production of an exclusive, limited edition R8 V10 plus Neuburg Edition specifically developed for the Australian market.

Audi has announced the production of an exclusive, limited edition R8 V10 plus Neuburg Edition specifically developed for the Australian market.

BEHIND the wheel of a stolen black Audi, runaway driver Guy Weldon rammed two police cars and later struck a traffic controller on Brisbane Rd holding a Stop sign at roadworks.

A police officer seated in a stationary police car hit her head on the dashboard due to the impact of her car being rear-ended by the Audi in Acacia Ridge.

He'd driven onto a footpath and later told arresting police officers that he was "driving stupid" to get away from them.

Weldon, a 23-year-old Rockhampton lad not only has a taste for luxury European cars but also enjoys the sweet smell of expensive cologne after stealing a bottle of Dior Sauvage from Myer.

He was also the driver of a black Holden Astra that collided with another car in Collingwood Park last September. At the time Weldon was a disqualified driver.

Weldon grinned broadly and acted very cheerfully as he left the dock of the Ipswich Magistrates Court after being sentenced to serve at least another six months in jail.

He'd already spent 58 days in pre-sentence custody following his arrest.

Guy James Weldon pleaded guilty to more than 15 offences including five counts of stealing; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle on November 19, 2017; drink driving; failing to stop at Inala; negligent acts causing harm; receiving tainted property; driving unlicensed; and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The offences took place in Rockhampton, Brisbane CBD, Acacia Ridge, and Redbank Plains Rd at Collingwood Park.

Defence lawyer Brianna Edwards said Weldon instructed that he had no intention to hit either of the cars or any of the people caught up in his offending.

Police evidence put to the court by prosecutor Branson Ballard revealed Weldon stole cologne from Myer last July, an iPhone from an Optus shop, and fuel from a Caltex service station.

Then on September 10 he'd driven recklessly through a red light at Collingwood Park. His Astra collided with a Nissan Pulsar and its three passengers were injured.

One person suffered broken ribs, while another sustained a fracture to the neck.

Weldon ran away from the crash scene into a paddock but injured his hand after scaling a barbed wire fence.

He claimed he found the stolen Audi on the side of the road and drove it to Ipswich to score drugs.

Weldon also drove the Audi with a number plate attached that was stolen off a car in Moorooka.

He struck and knocked the traffic controller to the ground after being stopped at roadworks.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum sentenced Weldon to various jail terms. He will serve six more months in jail before being released to parole on July 15.

Weldon received a head sentence of 18 months jail for the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. He was disqualified from driving for 27 months.