Rocky man regrets 'stupid decision' to take weapon for a walk

ILLEGAL KNUCKLE DUSTERS: Are a category M weapon in the eyes of the law and a bad idea to own.

IN HINDSIGHT, a man regrets his "stupid decision” to take a "sentimental gift” for a walk with him.

Jessie Lee Mott, 32, pleaded guilty yesterday when he fronted Rockhampton Magistrates Court on the charge of unlawful possession of a category M weapon - knuckle dusters.

Police Prosecutor Julie Marsden said at 8.15pm on July 5, a police patrol observed Mott walking with a backpack down Murray St, Wandal and stopped to speak with him.

"He was belligerent towards police, was quite agitated and fidgety,” Ms Marsden said.

"Police detained him for a search and located a silver knuckle duster in his trouser front pocket.

"The police seized the knuckle duster and issued him with a property receipt which he refused to sign.”

She said Mott knew it was an offence to possess the weapon and told the police it was a "sentimental gift from a relative”.

"He was most recently before the court in December of last year for possessing a knife,” Ms Marsden said.

When Magistrate Cameron Press asked Mott why he was carrying the weapon, Mott responded saying simply, "It was a stupid decision to have it sir.”

Magistrate Press fined Mott $700, recorded a conviction and confiscated the property.