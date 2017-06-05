Rocky man 'takes a hit' for his idiotic mates

BRETT John Grantham will pay a price for what he calls "his mate's stupidity". A hefty price.

The man pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning on a drug possession charge and breaching a court order.

The court heard at about 11pm on May 10, Grantham was driving with three mates when police found a clip seal bag hidden in a tin.

It had been hurriedly stashed in the foot well of the vehicle.

"The pink tin contained a white substance consistent of methylamphetamines," police prosecutor Shaun Janes told the court.

"When questioned about the tin, he admitted having knowledge of it and had thrown the item in the foot well of the car.

"It contained two grams of meth."

Representing himself, Grantham told magistrate Cameron Press he was driving around with "idiots" and just wanted the whole matter cleared up.

"I was driving around with people who I told police were idiots," he said.

"The constable found the tin but it wasn't mine. I had possession of the car, so I took the hit."

The court heard that a court order was in place which prohibited Grantham from being in the company of one of the passengers in the car.

He Grantham knew full well that he was breaking that court order.

Magistrate Press warned Grantham of the perils of association and to consider making new friends.

"Meth is a dangerous drug, surely you know that," he said.

"If you have friends taking the drug, I would be making new friends. If you keep hanging around them you will be back here."

Grantham was handed out a $1000 fine for the drug possession and a $600 fine for breaching the court order.

Both were referred to SPER and a conviction was recorded.