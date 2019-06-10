Rocky man takes award-winning home renos to a new level

TOP PROJECT: The breathtaking view at the Sleipner Street home. Just one of the projects Rufus Design received an award for at the Building Designers Association of Queensland Region Design Awards.

TOP PROJECT: The breathtaking view at the Sleipner Street home. Just one of the projects Rufus Design received an award for at the Building Designers Association of Queensland Region Design Awards.

STRONG wind conditions and extreme bushfire threats were just some of the challenges involved in the design, planning and execution of Rufus Design Group's $1.5 million Sleipner St masterpiece.

The two-storey home, sitting atop Rockhampton's Mt Archer, was one of the projects the design company was awarded gongs for in the Building Designers Association of Queensland (BDAQ) Regional Design Awards.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The awards, which were held in Mackay recently, recognised the Rockhampton based design firm for its efforts in a competitive environment and challenging regional economy.

Rufus Design managing director Trevor Rufus said the awards recognised the work of stand-out designers in the CQ region and highlighted regional designers who can match it with their city cousins.

"James Parr continues to prove why he is CQ's leading designer by adding two more prestigious awards to his already amazing list of achievements in building design”, said Mr Rufus.

"Our small team of James, Dale Webb and myself constantly push ourselves to achieve amazing results, taking pride in offering solutions and excellent customer service whether the project be a small reno, luxury home or large commercial development”.

The Sleipner St house was for a client wishing to spend their days living comfortably and enjoying the northerly views of the ocean.

The client wanted the home to have improved access throughout and to be more energy efficient.

The residence was renovated by the design firm by blending new stone and timber with existing brick work.

Stone and timber blend with the existing brick work to create a unique look for the Sleipner St home.

A meticulous selection of material met with innovative design to create a stand out feature and the final project was a natural, earthy, low maintenance home which allowed the client to admire expansive views.

"We are truly humbled by these awards and the results are only possible with trusting clients and quality builders who work with us to push the boundaries, think outside the square and offer innovative design

solutions,” Mr Rufus said.

Rufus Design was founded in 1980 and is based in North Rockhampton.

The design firm has a strong track record of taking on a variety of projects, ranging from residential, commercial to industrial and producing quality work.

Rufus Designs' Other Award Winners

In addition to the Sleipner St project.

Matthew Flinders Drive: $350,000 construction cost. The client wanted to create additional living and entertainment areas to complement the traditional 1950s low set, timber floor home close to the top of Wreck Point, overlooking Keppel Bay.

A rumpus room was added with false timber floor installed in the existing garage and a new outdoor area was added to the west of the existing living areas.

The new pavilion-style outdoor living area with barbecue facilities provided views over Yeppoon.

Quarrion Court: $500,001 - $750,000 construction cost. The client, a leading CQ builder, described the home as an "integration between home life and work”. The brief was to showcase the builder's product to prospective clients, as well as creating a functional home for a young family.

The client wanted the home to have work and living spaces that blended seamlessly.

The final product was a home with zoned areas for family enjoyment, which didn't impact on the daily work zone.