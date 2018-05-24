Rocky man turns passion into a booming business

THE A TEAM: Liam's photographers at Beef Australia 2018. Toni Covington, Bonnie Mitchell, Liam and Tina Fahey, Aidan Nicolaou and Dilan Gorrie.

THE A TEAM: Liam's photographers at Beef Australia 2018. Toni Covington, Bonnie Mitchell, Liam and Tina Fahey, Aidan Nicolaou and Dilan Gorrie. LIFE AFTER DARK PHOTOGRAPHY

AT THE age of 13, Liam Fahey read a book that changed his life.

It was Robert Kiyosaki's Rich Dad, Poor Dad.

"That started my transition into thinking about entrepreneurship, having my own business and making money work for me,” Liam said.

Five years later, at 18, Liam moved to Rockhampton from Gladstone to take on an apprenticeship as a refrigeration mechanic.

His first year wage was $280 a week and after $150 in rent and other expenses, he had $10 left.

That's when he turned to business.

"I had the camera there, photography had been a bit of a hobby,” Liam said.

"So I cut a deal with the nightclub: I took photos for them, they gave me some money.

"That's how I survived my first year.

"Occasionally I still make an appearance in the nightclub scene but I mostly leave it to my staff now.”

From there, Liam started another company which was a "complete and utter failure”.

"But like most proper true entrepreneurs I bounced back stronger,” Liam said.

"I moved back to Rockhampton, opened up my third company and its been a quite a big quite success since then.”

That business was Life After Dark Photography.

Liam will be speaking at Queensland Small Business Week at Customs House next week to share his success.

His businesses, now re-branded as LAD social has seen exponential success since he started it six years ago.

"LAD Social just better reflects where the business is at now,” he said.

"We just got to a point where we were dominating the market. When you have every single major event and all the nightlife in town, where do you go from there?”

Liam Fahey photographing Bow Wow live on stage at Mieplace Niteclub in Gladstone. LIFE AFTER DARK PHOTOGRAPHY

The business "reached the ceiling” when it was two years in.

Organically, it headed into a broader direction.

"I bought my first house and it needed some serious work done to it,” Liam said.

"A tradie friend of mine asked me to help market his business because he was just starting out and he did the work at a better price.

"I marketed his business and quite quickly turned his business from start up to a million dollar business.”

From there, Liam said he "quickly worked out I had a bit of a talent for it”.

"A few more people came to me and asked me to do the same thing,” he said.

"Before long I had the government asking me to talk to other businesses about it, run workshops, teach other businesses how to market themselves.

"And that started a shift of my business.”

Liam speaking at marketing workshops. LIFE AFTER DARK PHOTOGRAPHY

Now, Liam has five people working for him.

"We are from Mackay to Hervey Bay, we reach out west to Emerald, I am even getting notice in the international markets from working with a few people in different countries, I have worked overseas doing what I am doing,” he said.

But the biggest jump was when he took the plunge just six months ago to leave his part-time tradie work and go into LAD Social full-time.

"It was very difficult to leave the six figure job with the company car and everything to go and make a living in your own business,” Liam said.

"My wife is my business partner, she is the administrator of the company was already working full-time in it so it seemed like a natural transition.”

Liam and his wife Tina at the opening of Smart Hub in February. LIFE AFTER DARK PHOTOGRAPHY

Naturally a risk taker, Liam said in hindsight he now wishes he had taken the plunge sooner.

"It is taking a step out of your comfort zone, that is the bit I struggled with initially,” he said.

"My business has almost doubled in six months, I am devoting every waking hour to it.

"And I am working on two other start-up companies which have huge potential.”

The digital marketing Liam uses is a very unique design he calls narrative advertising.

"It's more interesting to read and people don't actually realise it is advertising,” he said.

"Using these techniques we have helped bushinesses grow exponentially and we have repeated that over and over again.”

The key trick in social media marketing is the content needs to be about the people.

"The biggest problem is people focus on the product or the service and they forget about the people,” Liam said.

"I walked into a business and they said social media doesn't work.

"The way they were doing social media doesn't work.

"You build a culture around the person.”

Another key to his business is keeping up with the times.

"Every month I am evolving how I am doing the marketing,” he said.

"I am adjusting to changes with algorithms for Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat.

"I am evolving to how the customers are reacting, how the business is changing.”

Liam is excited to share his successes and fails with budding entrepreneurs at the event next Thursday.

"I want people to walk out with an idea of how they can market their business themselves and how they can make it more successful,” he said.