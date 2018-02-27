Rocky man who lost his life in Alton Downs crash remembered

John Clemonts has been honoured by his best friend, James Frenken, in a touching tribute.

JOHN Clements died after his car and a loaded cattle truck collided on Ridgelands Rd, Alton Downs, on February 11.

John, a beloved Rockhampton man was honoured by his family and friends at his funeral last Wednesday.

James Frenken, John's best friend, shared a few words to commemorate the life of his dear friend:

John loved working on cars - really anything that had a motor - .

He always kept his cars immaculate.

His love for his beloved dog, Bongo, was incredible.

She was his everything.

He had her for 16 years.

She followed him everywhere and was never more than half a step behind him.

John ended up not wearing shoes around the house just so he didn't step on her.

Bongo travelled with him in the car when he visited his mum. Sadly Bongo passed away with John.

John's third love (apart from his mum and Bongo) was his house in Rockhampton.

He was so proud when he brought it. The house was where he spent all of his spare time.

He went to the gym at the Uni up to six times a week where he met a lot of people and made lot of friends, especially Caitlyn, his trainer.

One thing James remembers about John was he was willing to try everything.

He wanted to learn how to use a chainsaw so he asked James to show him.

He had a few goes by himself then rang to say it was blunt, so James showed him how to sharpen and clean it.

He rang proud as punch that he had mastered the saw.

John and James had long talks about what he wanted to do.

He planned on selling his and his mum's house to buy her a better house to live in.

John had plenty of ideas, one of which was helping his mum move to town.

One thing James could never get John to do was go in the speedway car around James' racetrack as he said James drove too fast.

"Rest in peace, mate. You may be gone but you will never be forgotten."

Provided by Letisha Frenken on behalf of James Frenken.