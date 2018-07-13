Rocky man wins Australian's lawn mower championships

MOWING CHAMPS: Tarm and Sean Booy and Warren Kennedy all placed in the Australian Ride-On championships.

RIDE-ON LAWN MOWER RACING: Lawn mowers are making tracks away from gardening and onto the sporting scene.

Last weekend, around 80 lawn mower racers from across the country competed at the Australian Ride-On Lawn Mower Championships at Maryborough.

Yaamba man, Sean Booy, took out first place in the outlaw class against six other racers.

Sean's wife, Tarm, also competed in last weekend's national championships and took home third place in the modified class.

Another Rockhampton racer, Warren Kennedy placed second in the A-grade division.

This was his first win on the national scene after seven years racing in the sport.

In May, the CQ Mower Racing Club member won the outlaw class and the all-in feature in Round Four of the Queensland ride-on mower championships at the Yaamba Track.

Sean Booy won the Australian Ride-On Lawn Mower Championships in Maryborough last weekend. Diane Essery

"I've had a few wins before but this is my first win at the Australia championships,” he said.

"I competed last year in Griffith in New South Wales and every year the nationals are held at a different club.”

There are a number of clubs across Queensland and New South Wales, with different rules at each club.

Sean's father, Ken, was a founding member of the Central Queensland club and the club's first life member.

This passion for the sport has rubbed off on his son.

"I love the motorsport side of it and I love that after each event, you catch up with friends and have a good time,” he said

"There's a big social side of it as well as a riding side.

"I started out doing the Queensland rounds and started at the local Yaamba rounds then I started travelling.”

These mowers may resemble traditional machines, but are modified specifically for the racing track.

Although some racers use motorbike motors, lawn mower engines are traditionally used but are significantly larger than regularly engines.

The cutting discs are removed and stronger front steering is installed.

In the A-grade and other grades, the machines are required to have standard engines and use turf tyres.

In the modified division, the machines have to use turf tyres but can run with modify engines.

However, in the outclass division, racers can use racing tyres, modify their engines and modify their seats to be lower to the ground to accommodate for steering around corners.

CQ Mower Racing Club life member Ken Booy presents the perpetual trophy named in his honour to his son Sean. CONTRIBUTED

"People would be surprised how fast they go,” Sean said.

"We're doing 89km/h around the track.

"The tracks aren't grass paddocks, they are made some a clay mixture, similar to a speedway track surface.”

Sean's wife, Tarm, tried her hand at the sport one day after watching her husband race.

"She was happy watching and after I was doing it three years she had a go and was hooked,” Sean said.

"She took mine so I built my own outlaw.

"The good thing about these mowers is that they are really reliable, maintenance-free and don't take too much time to look after.”

The next meet will be August 13 at the Sunshine Coast.

CQMRC's next meet will be October 15.