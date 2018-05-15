Menu
BEEF UP YOUR BACKYARD: Rockhampton resident, Gary Murray with his new Honda lawn mower, one of the prizes he won for the Beef Up Your Backyard competition.
Rocky man wins over $3000 worth of gardening products

Sean Fox
by
15th May 2018 12:00 AM

DESPITE overcoming health issues throughout the years, Gary Murray has headed straight for his garden after winning over $3000 worth of garden products.

The 65 year-old Rockhampton resident won The Morning Bulletin's Beef Up Your Backyard competition which was drawn yesterday.

Mr Murray said there was plenty of work for him to do in his yard with his winning products to maintain a clean and tidy yard.

He has won Honda garden maintenance gear which includes a lawn mower, brush cutter, hedger and blower.

Although his current mower is about four months old, it had been the first one he'd bought in about 15 years.

Mr Murray and his wife both enjoy tinkering in the garden.

They recently bought a couple of the above-ground garden beds to grow a crop of potatoes.

Mr Murray and his wife own two houses beside each other on a corner.

And so they decided to move into the corner house, with the garden block being 900 to 1000 square metres.

Mr Murray said he used to be a "really avid gardener”.

But for the past 10 years, a few health issues have "wound him down”, but in the last month he is feeling better.

And so he's enthusiastic to get back in the garden.

Mr Murray spent 40 years shift working at Queensland Rail (now Aurizon).

He heads down to the Aurizon training centre for five days every fortnight to look after the classrooms.

A regular reader of The Morning Bulletin, Mr Murray said he and his wife have entered competitions in the past to try their luck.

Over 10,000 entries were submitted for the competition in print and online.

