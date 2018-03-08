Rocky man wrestles, spits at staff after stealing spree

Detective Snr Sgt Luke Peachey briefs the media on the Rocky shoplifter who assaulted Bunnings staff.

Detective Snr Sgt Luke Peachey briefs the media on the Rocky shoplifter who assaulted Bunnings staff. Chris Ison ROK300118cpolice1

A BUNNINGS staff member was assaulted and spat in the face by a shoplifter yesterday afternoon.

Rockhampton CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey told media this morning a 33 year-old man attended the Bunnings on Yaamba Rd, North Rockhampton, about 1pm.

"At this time, the person was observed by staff at Bunnings placing a number of items down his pants and in his backpack," Sgt Peachey said.

A 33 year-old man stole electrical items from Bunnings on Wednesday afternoon. Chris Ison ROK130218cbunnings4

Upon exiting the premises, the Bunnings Loss Prevention Officer had a conversation with the person and asked him to produce the items down his pants.

"An altercation has taken place, whereby the offender has threatened the person with a sharp object similar to a knife," Sgt Peachey said.

"He also spat in the Loss Prevention Officer's face."

The altercation turned into a physical wrestle at which point the person has broken free and exited the premises with the stolen property.

"That person was located a short time later by Rockhampton police and taken into custody," Sgt Peachey said.

During the search of the offender, police located other items that had been stolen from other businesses throughout Rockhampton, as a result he was arrested and objected to his bail.

The man also stole meat from Drakes IGA Glenmore Jared Ladynski

"So far he stole a number of electrical items from Bunnings, he also stole an amount of meat from Drakes IGA in Glenmore as well as other items which we are trying to locate which business they are linked to," Sgt Peachey said.

Sgt Peachey said the Bunnings staff member was quite shaken up by the incident.

"There was a number of threats made to him about about what the person would do to him, the matter in the which he spat in his face and the person threatened to cut him," Sgt Peachey said.

He said it was concerning for the staff member who was just trying to do his job.

"There is a fair bit of shop stealing going on at the moment we are seeing throughout a few of the operations we have going lately," Sgt Peachey said.

As a result of the offences, the 33 year-old man has been charged with one count of robbery, one count of stealing, one count of obstruction of police, one count of serious assault for spitting in the face and one count of possessing tainted property.