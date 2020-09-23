Rocky manager to spruik Queensland produce

The general manager of a Rockhampton beef processing plant will promote Queensland’s food as part of a state government promotional campaign.

Teys Australia’s Wasantha Mudannayake has been named Queensland’s 17th #eatqld representative.

Mr Mudannayake said the accolade provided an opportunity to advertise meat from what was generally regarded as Australia’s beef capital.

“I am proud to support local beef producers who continually rise to meet the various challenges thrown their way to deliver truly world-class products,” he said.

“Working for Teys Australia has given me a great insight into the quality of our locally produced beef and I encourage everyone to get behind our local producers.”

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke said Mr Mudannayake was a shining example of what could be achieved with a career in the agriculture and food processing sector.

“From humble beginnings 30 years ago working nights as a floor cleaner at Teys Australia Beenleigh, Mr Mudannayake studied hard at university to further his professional development, rising to become general manager in 2006,” he said.

“Mr Mudannayake now oversees the second biggest meat processing plant in Australia with an annual turnover of more than $620 million and employing more than 900 people.

Mr O’Rourke said Mr Mudannayake was also on the Advance Rockhampton Board and the Queensland Government’s Manufacturing Ministerial Council.

Agricultural Industry Development Minister Mr Furner said the Queensland Government’s #eatqld campaign encouraged people to eat local produce to support the state’s agricultural sector.

“Our produce is second to none,” he said.

“By eating Queensland-produced meat, seafood, fruit, nuts and veggies you support everybody that brings that food to your table.”