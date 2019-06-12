Rocky man's alter ego hits the ring this weekend

READY TO RUMBLE: Wyatt Medlin, a.k.a Colt Winchester, will face off against Outeuse Law on Saturday from 6pm at the Rocky Sports Club.

YOU can expect some pistol-popping when wrestler Wyatt Medlin hits the ring for one of Rocky's first matches this weekend.

The Rockhampton man (a.k.a Colt Winchester) will face off against Outeuse Law at the Rocky Sports Club on Saturday.

Wyatt's dream came true in December when wrestling legend, Australian Wolf from Queensland Wrestling Alliance announced Rockhampton's first professional seminar at Rhino Mixed Martial Arts.

So in an effort to cling onto his dream, he answered an advertisement looking for people interested to be trained.

After having a childhood passion for wrestling, Wyatt Medlin answered an advertisement in December seeking those wanting to be trained wrestling. Contributed

"This was a huge dream come true for myself and it granted me an opportunity to live out my childhood dream of becoming a professional wrestler,” Wyatt said.

"They train you through everything, including entertaining the crowd.”

Wyatt trained for four months before his debut at the 2019 CapriCon in Rockhampton where an enthusiastic crowd of hundreds cheered him on.

"After the incredible response we got from our matches at CapriCon, we knew it was time to make wrestling a regular thing in Rockhampton and CQWA was born,” he said.

By now, you may be wondering why Wyatt called himself Colt Winchester.

Well it's as simple as the fact he shares the same Christian name as a famous law man of the American west, Wyatt Earp.

"Growing up my two favourite things in the world were wrestling and westerns,” he said.

"With my love of western movies, I knew this was the perfect opportunity to not only live my wrestling dream, but also getting the opportunity to chuck on the cowboy hat.”

Wyatt's passion for wrestling was sparked at a young age when he began to watch WWE matches with his cousins.

And it wasn't long before he pleaded with his parents to purchase Austar to watch the competitions.

Now six months into his wrestling career, Wyatt will work his magic at the Rocky Sports Club from 6pm on Saturday.

The Queensland Wrestling Alliance plans to host bi-monthly events in Rockhampton and encourage families to get involved in the entertainment.

"With how quickly the wrestling scene is growing all over Australia, Australian Wolf knew it was time to expand to Central Queensland and show to Rockhampton locals what they were missing out on,” Wyatt said.

Tickets are now on sale for $10 at the Rocky Sports Club, The Crazy Joker and Groom Barbershop.

Follow CQWA' on Facebook to keep up to date with everything professional wrestling in Rockhampton.