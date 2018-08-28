Rocky man's business venture takes off with fishing campaign

BUSINESS SUCCESS: Craig Robertson, from Reel Fishing CQ, with a cracker threadfin from the Fitzroy. He's taken the leap turning his passion into a business.

WHEN Craig Robertson took a leap of faith turning his side hustle into a business, he didn't imagine dealing with such high demand in his first few months.

Mr Robertson is still only working weekends alongside his job as a sales rep but has been overwhelmed by the demand for recreational fishing charters on the Fitzroy.

He's one of four businesses operating eight boats along the river system, boosted by Advance Rockhampton's big-hitting Fishing the Fitzroy marketing campaign.

It's the campaign that Mr Robertson believes has been crucial to his success with Reel Fishing CQ, kick-starting the business with advertising he could never have afforded as a small business owner.

Jimeoin with a nice king salmon he landed on Reel Fishing CQ. Contributed

Although technically in competition with the other three charter services (Hooked Fishing Charters, Guided Fishing DownUnder and Big Fella Sport Fishing), Mr Robertson said Advance Rockhampton had helped the owners work together to promote the region's fishing experience as a whole rather than one service.

Mr Robertson said this meant the owners would often recommend one another if they couldn't accommodate a visitor's preferred dates.

"We all work together to make sure everyone who comes to town who wants to have a fish can get a booking if they can,” he said.

"It's made it so much easier.”

Mr Robertson believes he would have built a good client base but said there was no doubt Advance Rockhampton's international marketing opportunities provided exposure and accelerated his growth.

"I've always liked taking people out to catch their trophy fish or their first barramundi,” Mr Robertson said.

"That's always been great. But as an owner/operator you've set everything up.

"The most exciting thing of the day is seeing people catch their personal best or their first barramundi.

"It's fulfilling in the end. It's a big step but I'm very happy.”