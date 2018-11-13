Rocky man's global aid charity helping hungry hands

FOOD BANK: Mal Holmes started the Rockhampton Hands of Compassion Food Bank in 2016. In 18 months since then he estimates more than 700 people have registered to take part.

FORMER mortgage manager Mal Holmes is busier as a foodbank volunteer manager than he was when working full-time.

Mr Holmes started not-for-profit organisation, Hands of Compassion in 2006.

He saw the need to open a foodbank in the Logan area in Brisbane and over the years, the organisation grew.

Then after he and his wife expanded further into world aid, helping causes across the globe, the organisation became Hands Of Compassion World Aid Inc.

In 2016, Mrs Holmes became legally blind and the couple were told to move to a warmer climate.

Mr Holmes was originally from Rockhampton and with family and friends here, they moved back to the city 18 months ago.

They were told of the need to start a local foodbank and with the support of Foodbank Queensland, they did just that.

"It has been going really well and helped a lot of people, which is just fantastic,” he said.

"I knew there was a need for it in Rocky, but I didn't realise how much, that's for sure.

Rosita Tily runs a kitchen in Woorabinda on Friday nights to feed kids in town and thinks the Foodbank in Rockhampton is a wonderful initiative. Allan Reinikka ROK091118afood1

"We are currently in the process of moving from our little place in Reaney St to a bigger place at Robison St.

"It's the second move we've made in 18 months. ”

To help with running costs like electricity, rent, groceries and other bills, clients pay a weekly handling fee of $50 but receive hundreds of dollars of food in return.

With 24 shelves to fill, plus freezers for meat and dairy products, Mr Holmes said they wouldn't be able to operate without the weekly fee.

"We don't get many donations, unfortunately,” he said.

Hands of Compassion Rockhampton Foodbank is always looking for more volunteers, donations of shelving or support from the community.

Mr Holmes says it would be wonderful to see some local farmers get on board to help out; all gifts are tax deductible.

His organisation is going from strength to strength, helping people from across CQ.

Doreen Wooley volunteer and treasurer of the Rockhampton Foodbank has been volunteering for 6 months and loves the work she does. Allan Reinikka ROK091118afood3

Mr Holmes estimates since the foodbank opened, more than 700 people had registered.

Clients come from Yeppoon, Emu Park, Mount Morgan and Woorabinda to get food and now there are plans to open in Yeppoon.

The Foodbank is only open on Fridays and with as many as 80 people coming through each week, Mr Holmes said it could be expensive to run.

He relies on volunteer help to keep it going.

"It is good to see how many people we are helping and that's where I get the real kick out of it,” he said.

"We work harder now than we did before I retired and I really do enjoy the work.

Rockhampton Foodbank sees up to 80 people a week walk through to get their groceries. Allan Reinikka ROK091118afood2

"We see how grateful people are for what they are getting and it is just nice to see.

"We have a good group of volunteers that help out and without them we wouldn't be able to do it.

"It needs to be because we spend so much, nearly $2000 a week on groceries.”

If you would like to help please call Mr Holmes on 0412 380 511 or go to www.hoc.org.au.