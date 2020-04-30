Rocky man’s incredible car collection the envy of many

EIGHTY-seven year old Rockhampton man Alan Bell has been named a life member of the Rockhampton Veteran and Vintage Motor Club.

On March 14, Mr Bell was given the exciting news after he’d contributed some 40 years to the club.

Over the years, the dedicated car enthusiast has served as president and secretary.

Not only that, he has dabbled in the restoration of vehicles from the United States, making him a knowledgeable figure in the group.

Mr Bell has restored a 1925 Essex tourer originally manufactured in Detroit, Michigan, beginning in 1980 before finishing it in 1987.

“Essie” has carried more than 87 brides safely to their wedding ceremonies, and to this day is Alan’s favourite vehicle with her burgundy and black paint job just as she arrived from Detriot.

Mr Bell has also restored a 1929 Essex Coupe which he purchased as a wreck from Rubyvale in 1996.

He completed the coupe in 2004, making it a striking vehicle with whitewall tyres and Tuscan red and vanilla paint scheme.

Having an avid interest in vehicles all of his life, Mr Bell’s first car was a 1927 Chevrolet model which he shared ownership of with his brother, Ronald.

Added to his list of accomplishments is the restoration of a 1944 Willys Jeep and a 1968 Humber Super Snipe, which has helped keep him busy over the years.

On March 14, the club held a morning tea at Mr Bell’s place to surprise him with the honour before acting president, Mr Gordon Porter, presented him with his life membership.

Marking the special occasion, four cars went for a drive after the morning tea - Mr Bell rode in the Amilcar.