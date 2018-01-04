Rocky man's journey: Unemployment to long-term business hit

SERVING CQ: L-R Maddison Offord, James Wetzler and Tracy Wetzler at Wetzler's General Store which he and his wife set up in their front yard at Marmor.

SERVING CQ: L-R Maddison Offord, James Wetzler and Tracy Wetzler at Wetzler's General Store which he and his wife set up in their front yard at Marmor. Chris Ison ROK030118cwetzlers1

JAMES Wetzler rolled into Rockhampton, butcher's knives in hand, with just $11 to his name more than 20 years ago.

That afternoon he drank half a dozen beers, before telling himself he would not touch another one until he'd found himself a job.

It didn't take long before he was pulling a "coldie" out of the fridge having secured himself work at the Lakes Creek meatworks later that week.

Now, more than two decades later, the Marmor businessman is toasting his decision to relocate from NSW and set up camp in Queensland.

NOVELTY: James Wetlzer deposits 10 cents into a parking meter outside his general store in Marmor. All money raised from the parking meters goes to charity. Chris Ison ROK030118cwetzlers2

James has successfully run his own business for the past 15 years.

As many other businesses have struggled to survive in the tough economic climate, James has gone from strength to strength running his unique operation which mainly focuses on weed management but also sees him doing fencing, gardening and mowing.

And he's also runs his own general supplies business on the front lawn of his home at Marmor.

The savvy businessman said hard work was instilled in him from a young age from his father, a World War Two veteran who later worked in a hardware store.

He recalled people telling him he would never find work in the Rockhampton area.

PROUD OWNER: James Wetzler said the most rewarding aspect of having his own business was self-satisfaction. Contributed

His answer to the doubters was "there's work there if you want it".

Having worked at that meatworks until it closed down, he again found himself on the job huntto support his wife and two young children, now aged 26 and 19.

James put an advertisement in the local school newsletter, offerering his services for $10 an hour.

At first, people would call him to do jobs for them such as cleaning their windows and gutters.

Little by little, he gradually came closer to opening his own business.

Wetzler Propriety Limited was born.

James employs nine staff. He doesn't employ anyone who won't clean the toilet.

Although, reliability, doing jobs to the best of their ability and never saying "no" to a customer are also big factors

"We are here for the customer, the customer is not here for us," he said.

And James along with his wife, Tracey, have been saying yes to their clients for 90 to 100 hour -long weeks to make sure the jobs are done.

As if to illustrate the point, his team were open on New Year's Day to see to customers' needs.

He said the most rewarding aspect of having his own business was self satisfaction.

"You only get out of life what you put into it," James said.

"If you want to get somewhere, you've really got to dig deep."