File
Crime

Rocky man's 'poor' decision to drive, three times the limit

vanessa jarrett
by
28th Mar 2018 8:00 AM

A ROCKHAMPTON man is going to have to rely on friends and family to give him lifts for the next few months.

William John McQuillan pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court for drink driving with a reading of 0.15 at 3am on March 10.

Magistrate Cameron Press described it as a "gross error of judgement”.

"It's a very poor choice to drink and drive at any time of day,” he said.

McQuillan was fined $650 and disqualified for five months.

