Rocky man's wallet $5k heavier after big win
BERSERKER'S Mick McAtee is $5000 richer after winning the 4RO Blank Cheque competition last week.
The competition was sponsored by the Bank of Queensland North Rockhampton branch where Mick has been a customer for the past 20 years.
Although he is suffering from a touch of the flu he was certainly smiling when he came in to accept his winnings, which he plans to put towards his upcoming travel plans.
BOQ's Matt Sleaford was extremely surprised that he had pulled out one of their long time customers as the winner.
There were thousands of entries and 990 4RO wishes to thank everyone for dropping their entries in, posting them and dropping them off at our Cruise Crosses.