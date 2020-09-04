Rocky manufacturer going next level thanks to $900k grant

FUNDING SUPPORT: Cirrus Ag spokesman Paul Hubbard (left) has welcomed Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing Glenn Butcher and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke's $900,000 grant announcement.

ROCKHAMPTON herbicide manufacturer Cirrus Ag will take its business to the next level and spearhead the region’s economic recovery thanks to a $914,541 Made in Queensland (MiQ) grant.

The sizeable MiQ grant comes as the Queensland Government throws its support behind Central Queensland manufacturers looking to increase internationally competitiveness, adopt innovative processes and technologies and create high-skilled jobs of the future.

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke and Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing Glenn Butcher toured Cirrus Ag’s Kawana facility on Friday before making the grant announcement.

Cirrus Ag spokesman Paul Hubbard said the grant would help the business adopt the latest automated granular manufacturing technology for the end-to-end production of products, driving innovation, reducing costs, and increasing job security for their regional employees.

“Becoming more self-sufficient makes a lot of sense,” Mr Hubbard said.

Cirrus Ag spokesman Paul Hubbard (left) pictured here with Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke, has welcomed the Queensland Government's effort to stimulate growth in the local manufacturing sector.

“This grant will introduce flexible manufacturing capability to our Rockhampton facility supporting just in time manufacturing in response to seasonal needs and to offer local manufacturing services not currently available in Queensland.”

Mr O’Rourke said MiQ grants provided matched funding to Queensland companies looking to enhance their manufacturing capacity.

“Local company Cirrus Ag is investing almost $2.5 million to introduce automated manufacturing production techniques to Australia that will enhance the quality of its products and reduce Queensland’s reliance on interstate resources,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“The project will improve supply chain control which will reduce production, freight and logistics costs and open up export opportunities.

“The project will support manufacturing at scale alongside building capacity for Cirrus Ag to offer toll manufacturing services to local industry creating eight new local jobs.”

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing Glenn Butcher and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke have thrown their support behind boosting manufacturing in Central Queensland.

Minister Butcher said the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had highlighted the importance of the Queensland manufacturing sector and its ability to respond to and address supply chain challenges.

“The Palaszczuk Government is committed to the ongoing transformation of the state’s manufacturing industry as it transitions to advanced manufacturing,” Mr Butcher said.

“This is just another example of how we’re delivering Queensland’s economic plan to recover from COVID-19 and build our state back better.”

The Made in Queensland grants program was designed to complement the Queensland Advanced Manufacturing 10-Year Roadmap and Action Plan, which sets out a vision for an innovative, sustainable and globally recognised advanced manufacturing sector in Queensland by 2026.

Over two rounds of MiQ, 65 of the 75 projects have already been completed.

Manufacturers have retained more than 3,400 existing jobs and already created more than 380 new jobs through these projects.

More than 900 new jobs are expected to be created over five years through the MiQ program as productivity, quality improvements, onshoring and waste reduction benefits are maximised.