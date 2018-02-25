Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nina Wilson from Handmade by Ella.
Nina Wilson from Handmade by Ella. Chris Ison ROK230218cella2
Business

Rocky market business: Small beginnings to bright future

vanessa jarrett
by
25th Feb 2018 1:49 PM

FROM what started out as a quick job to make some extra cash before Christmas, Nina Wilson and her family have developed a hobby into a successful business.

Handmade by Ella takes plants and makes them "funky”, with succulent timber boxes, kokedamas of plants wrapped in twine, plant terrarium glass bowls and more.

"It was just a hobby, something I couldn't buy locally,” she said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Now in its third year, the business has snowballed to not only include selling at markets as far as Eumundi, to stocking across stores in Gladstone, Yeppoon and Rockhampton and further.

"We had our first pop-up shop at Stockland and we had a temporary lease at City Centre Plaza over Christmas,” Nina said.

"We do workshops which get amazing interest, between 20 to 30 people each class and children's workshops in the school holidays that can have 150 kids in a three-day period.

"We do everything, we do wedding centrepieces, bouquets, favours, custom orders.”

To keep up with demand, Handmade by Ella has recently introduced a website with the global buy now, pay later systems, Afterpay and ZipPay.

"We have spent the past two years building a customer basis and now we are hoping they will shop online,” Nina said.

"It has increased sales already, there's a big call for it and it opens up a range of customers.

"If you offer kind of payment you can't give them a reason not to buy from you.”

When Nina first started out, her products were the first around the Central Queensland market scene, but now some lookalikes are coming out of the woodwork.

"It's just part of business, it just means we have to be on top of our game and make sure we are producing high-quality products,” she said.

To make her products, Nina uses a CQ succulent grower. Each week she can order anywhere from 60 to 500 succulents.

"90 per cent of our business is local; our business cards, bags, the timber, the plants, the candles,” she said.

It is also a solely focused family business.

"My husband Daniel make the boxes and my two boys come to the markets and do workshops with us,” she said.

With more success than she could have imagined, Nina is grateful for "the amazing support.”

"My only goal was to keep myself employed and pay the bills and I have managed to do that for three years now with the help of my family,” she said.

There could even be a bricks and mortar store on the horizon.

"We hope to open up a shop, we're just testing the waters at the moment,” Nina said.

cq markets handmade by ella handmade expo rockhampton business rockhampton markets succulents
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Unfortunate maiden voyage as baby stranded off GKI

Unfortunate maiden voyage as baby stranded off GKI

News Rescue vessel called in as family's day on the water goes south

Distance ed not just for bush kids, meet the island students

Distance ed not just for bush kids, meet the island students

News More than 600 new students at the Capricornia school this year

EXTREMELY VENOMOUS: Irukandji stings woman off Great Keppel

EXTREMELY VENOMOUS: Irukandji stings woman off Great Keppel

News Woman was swimming when she felt 'intense pain' sear through her

Emergency services called to gas leak in Rocky CBD

Emergency services called to gas leak in Rocky CBD

News It is unknown if any persons are affected, more to come

Local Partners