Rocky Mayor canvasses party, community on political future

Mayor Margaret Strelow talks about the Adani forum and her expression of interest for the ALP pre-selection of the seat of Rockhampton.

Mayor Margaret Strelow talks about the Adani forum and her expression of interest for the ALP pre-selection of the seat of Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK111017cadani1

ROCKHAMPTON Region mayor Margaret Strelow says she is canvassing the opinions of Labor Party members and the broader community as she weighs up one of the biggest decisions of her political career.

Fresh from last week's Adani FIFO hub coup, Cr Strelow is considering whether to seek Labor pre-selection for the seat of Rockhampton.

Cr Strelow today said she had put forward an expression of interest, but had not yet formally nominated.

Strelow expresses interest in running for ALP preselection: Rockhampton Mayor explains her position after expressing interest in running for ALP pre-selection for the seat of Rockhampton in the upcoming State election.

She indicated her interest in the role after Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne announced he would not stand at the next election following the diagnosis of a serious health condition.

Today she fielded a series of local media questions about her intentions before a community forum on Adani.

"I haven't quite really settled on what I want to do, but I felt I needed to at least show my hand in a more formal way,” she said.

"I've got a bit to weigh up.”

Cr Strelow said she had received positive support from the community, but also heard from people who said she had more to offer in her role as mayor.

"It's a process and I am keen to talk to others in the community to get an understanding of what other Labor Party members think and what the broader community thinks,” she said.

"It's a huge decision. I love this city and people know that I do. I am thrilled with where we're at right now.”

Nominations for pre-selection close Monday and Cr Strelow said there were "some weeks worth of process still to go”

Cr Strelow would not speculate about the outcome for Rockhampton Regional Council if she were to nominate and win pre-selection.

While there is plenty of speculation about who may run, only Queensland Teachers' Union organiser and former Biloela teacher Dan Coxen has publicly indicated he will also nominate.

Nominations close on Monday.