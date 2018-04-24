Menu
An Air Niugini aircraft.
Rocky mayor declares international flight post a fake

24th Apr 2018 6:47 AM

MAYOR Margaret Strelow has addressed a social media post which announced plans for international flights between Rockhampton and Port Moresby.

The post mentioned Air Niugini flights would start in December, pending approvals.

"We have been in conversation but our understanding is that's probably not a genuine post, so we will keep looking into it, but we understand that it's a fake post," Cr Strelow said.

The news was posted to the airline's Instagram page and shared on CQ Plane Spotters yesterday.

It read flights would begin in December and even detailed the type of planes, arrival and departure times from both airports.

Despite this post, Cr Strelow said the idea had only been spoken about with no confirmations.

 

The post that got everyone talking was posted to the airline's Instagram, which has a very small number of followers.
"(The) council is networking and building relationships with Vanuatu and Air Niugini was one.

"What we are saying is we are prepared to carry the cost of customs and landing fees, if they can make the sums work to come.

"We will continue to work closely and try to get that happening, our biggest chance is probably around agriculture and about freight and heavy lift."

The Morning Bulletin attempted to contact Air Niugini but was unable to gain a response.

