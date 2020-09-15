Rocky mayor drops bombshells for South Rocky flood levee

FLOOD PROTECTION: View of conceptual design of the proposed South Rockhampton Flood Levee project which is in trouble according to comments made by Rockhampton’s mayor.

THE beleaguered South Rockhampton Flood Levee project aiming to flood proof parts of Rockhampton and the Bruce Highway is in all sorts of trouble according to Rockhampton region mayor Margaret Strelow.

The long awaited project being driven by Rockhampton Regional Council has been beset by cost blow outs and has wallowed over the past year without the money necessary to push the project forward.

Citing a conflict of interest regarding property she owns in the area that would benefit from the levee going ahead, Cr Strelow has distanced herself from involvement in the project.

That hasn’t stopped her from speaking out on social media today to explain some of the problems impacting on the project.

Read her full statement below:

The South Rockhampton Levee bank has been removed from forward planning by the state government’s Main Roads Department.

Their intention now is that Gladstone Road will be left to flood – along with its businesses. This means that two state schools and Hastings Deering and a total of 3000 jobs and one and a half thousand pieces of land will continue to flood.

They are building a higher ring-road so that traffic can go round Rockhampton in times of flood.

This destroys the business case for the levee.

Lawrie Street in Gracemere is being upgraded to carry the Bruce Highway traffic when we are in flood, and Rockhampton’s jobs and our businesses and our economy will be left in a soggy mess.

The priority is on bypassing Rockhampton rather than helping Rockhampton.

Yes the price went up.

Major projects go through various stages where designs are refined – and when this one was fully ‘done’ the engineers decided that it needed to be dirt to full height instead of being dirt to a certain height with sheeting on top.

That did horrendous things to the price.

Unlike Rookwood weir where the state government’s response was to reduce the height of the weir to 2/3, The levee can neither be reduced in height nor built-in stages.

The Morning Bulletin is following up on the issues raised by the Mayor with the Queensland Government, Transport and Main Roads, Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Rockhampton Regional Council Chief Executive Evan Pardon.