Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow fell victim to a Twitter hacker over the weekend.
Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow fell victim to a Twitter hacker over the weekend.
News

Rocky mayor falls victim to Twitter hacker

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
24th Nov 2019 12:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROCKHAMPTON Region Mayor Margaret Strelow has fallen victim to a Twitter hacker.

Some users on the social media platform started being followed by, and receiving messages from, a fake Margaret Strelow account on Saturday evening.

The hacker used the same profile photo as is displayed by the real Margaret Strelow on Twitter, but with a different Twitter handle.

The real Margaret Strelow’s Twitter handle is @MargaretStrelow, but the hacker used @StrelowMargaret.

Cr Strelow, the real one that is, said she reported the matter to Twitter on Sunday morning.

“It looks like a scam, I don’t think it’s politically motivated,” she said.

“I think it’s someone trying to scam money, so I just ask people to ignore it and follow my real one.”

margaret strelow twitter hacker
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      $6.2 billion wiped in 24 hours

      $6.2 billion wiped in 24 hours
      • 24th Nov 2019 12:47 PM

      Top Stories

        Teen in serious condition after being trampled by bull

        premium_icon Teen in serious condition after being trampled by bull

        News A TEENAGER has been airlifted to the Rockhampton Hospital after he was reportedly trampled by a bull at Calliope yesterday.

        UPDATE: Serious crash claims the life of a young man

        premium_icon UPDATE: Serious crash claims the life of a young man

        News Police are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them.

        FORMAL 2019: Heights seniors celebrate final year of school

        premium_icon FORMAL 2019: Heights seniors celebrate final year of school

        News GALLERY: See all the photos from the Heights College 2019 Formal red carpet.

        Family law column: Child ‘custody’ after a divorce

        premium_icon Family law column: Child ‘custody’ after a divorce

        News There are many things to consider when deciding who a child lives with, and when...