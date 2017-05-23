Rocky mayor 'gutted' by Adani royalties roadblock

Premier and Mayors during visit to India to meet Adani leadership.

10.30AM: ROCKHAMPTON Region mayor Margaret Strelow is "gutted” the $21 billion Carmichael mega-mine has stalled indefinitely.

The city was set to become one of the FIFO hubs for Indian mining giant Adani's project in the Galilee Basin.

Up to 1500 jobs were projected to be created by a FIFO hub in Rockhampton.

It was touted as a saving grace for the wider Central Queensland region, hit hard by the mining downturn with job losses and an economic slump.

Yesterday, it was revealed Adani would put the final decision regarding the mine on hold as the Queensland Government debates how royalties should be collected.

"I'm gutted,” Cr Strelow told The Morning Bulletin this morning.

"Australia needs to get its act together.

"This type of shenanigans will have impacts on investment from India generally - not just this project.”

Cr Strelow is expected to speak further on the issue later today.