Rocky mayor 'gutted' by Adani royalties roadblock

Michelle Gately
| 23rd May 2017 9:41 AM
Premier and Mayors during visit to India to meet Adani leadership.
Premier and Mayors during visit to India to meet Adani leadership. Contributed

10.30AM: ROCKHAMPTON Region mayor Margaret Strelow is "gutted” the $21 billion Carmichael mega-mine has stalled indefinitely.

The city was set to become one of the FIFO hubs for Indian mining giant Adani's project in the Galilee Basin.

Up to 1500 jobs were projected to be created by a FIFO hub in Rockhampton.

It was touted as a saving grace for the wider Central Queensland region, hit hard by the mining downturn with job losses and an economic slump.

Yesterday, it was revealed Adani would put the final decision regarding the mine on hold as the Queensland Government debates how royalties should be collected.

"I'm gutted,” Cr Strelow told The Morning Bulletin this morning.

"Australia needs to get its act together.

"This type of shenanigans will have impacts on investment from India generally - not just this project.”

Cr Strelow is expected to speak further on the issue later today.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  adani adani carmichael coal mine carmichael coal mine council galilee basin margaret strelow rockhampton regional council

Local Partners

More excitement on the way for bouncing business

Win a $1000

Learn More

