Rocky mayor invited on Qld premier's USA trade mission

THE Rockhampton region's investment potential is set to be on show next month when mayor Margaret Strelow joins a trade mission to the USA.

Cr Strelow took up the opportunity after she was invited by Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to event which will take place at the world's largest biotechnology convention.

"This is an important opportunity to showcase our region's investment potential on an international scale and to be supported by Premier Palaszczuk at this event gives us an additional drawcard when talking to businesses and industry,” Cr Strelow said.

More than 16,000 representatives from more than 70 countries are expected to attend this event which is about showcasing the latest biotechnology and life sciences as well as building partnerships.

Cr Strelow said from health to education, technology and agriculture, Rockhampton was a prime investment destination and that's the message she'd be taking to the conference and the meetings.

"The importance of building international connections, attracting foreign investment, securing distributors and broadening council's knowledge of international markets cannot be overstated,” she said.

"Having the support of the Queensland Premier as well will also provide an added boost to the discussions we'll be having about Rockhampton's potential.

"The more we can diversify our region's economic base, the more resilient it will be and the better chances we have of driving local job creation and growth.”

Cr Strelow said later this week she will be highlighting some of what can be done in this space when a field day is held at Alton Downs showing a collaborative project with CQU, local farmers, and a seed company in growing black sesame.

"This is the exact kind of initiative we want to build on,” she said.

"We look forward to working with the Queensland Government and private sector to grow our region's share of this broader industry to help drive Rockhampton forward.”

The 2018 BIO Convention will be held in Boston, Massachusetts from June 4 to 7 this year.